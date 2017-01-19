News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gene Haas Foundation Awards $185,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme
Generous donation helps Club serve more youth, continue to grow STEM programming
"The Gene Haas Foundation has been a strong community partner for many years, and has supported the Club in its efforts in countless ways, contributing to youth development through support of our programs and capital needs," said Erin Antrim, BGCOP CEO. "With the generous support of the Gene Haas Foundation, BGCOP is able to make a profound and positive impact on the youth who need us most. The result is a ripple effect throughout Ventura County and beyond, as our young club members grow up to become caring, self-sufficient, civic-minded leaders in our community. We are grateful for the Foundation's support," Antrim said.
With STEM jobs in the U.S. expected to grow nearly twice as fast as other fields, BGCOP is working to close the opportunity gap by providing quality no-cost STEM education to help underserved youth get on a successful STEM trajectory starting in elementary school and continuing through higher education so that they can be better prepared to enter this rapidly growing field.
"Many youth from disadvantaged backgrounds do not see STEM professions in their everyday lives; they have fewer opportunities to be exposed to career role models or resources to better prepare them for the higher education needed to attain higher paying jobs," Antrim continued. "With the help of our corporate and individual donors, grants and strategic community partnerships, BGCOP continues to close the opportunity gap with programs like our no-cost STEM Innovation Center and Academy."
BGCOP is one of the largest of its kind in California, serving more than 10,400 members annually through three full-service clubs and 18 school program sites. Membership is just $20 per year and no child is ever turned away due to financial hardship.
About the Gene Haas Foundation
Founded by Haas in 1999, the Gene Haas Foundation has awarded more than 50 million dollars to deserving charities and educational institutions. The Foundation was formed to fund the needs of the local community and to support manufacturing education. The foundation provides scholarship funds to community colleges and vocational schools for students entering technical training programs, especially machinist-based certificate and degree programs as well as supports youth programs that inspire young people to consider manufacturing careers.
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) youth service organization. BGCOP's mission is "to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential, as productive, responsible and caring citizens." Services are provided in three freestanding clubhouses in Oxnard and Port Hueneme which include a dedicated Teen Center, 12 public school program sites, 1 club site in Nyeland Acres, 1 site at a Squires Public Housing, and the first Boys & Girls Club in a juvenile hall in the State of California. The purpose of BGCOP is to provide social, educational and recreational programs to all youth ages 6-18 years old, with an emphasis on those in underserved areas. Annual member dues is $20.00 however, no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay. Over 10,400 youth and teens are served annually. For more information, to get involved or to donate, please visit www.BGCOP.org.
Contact
Julie Hall
***@mayersonmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse