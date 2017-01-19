SwimEx Announces Tania Archer as Account Executive, Upper Midwest and Canda

End

-- SwimEx (www.swimex.com), an international leader in hydrotherapy pools and swim spas for aquatic exercise and rehabilitation, is pleased to announce that Tania Archer has joined the company as a Regional Account Executive, representing the Midwest and Canada. Archer, who is originally from southwest Ontario, joined SwimEx last month.In this role, Archer represents SwimEx across the upper Midwestern U.S. states as well as throughout Canada, calling on accounts ranging from professional sports teams, university athletics at all levels, and rehabilitation and physical therapy facilities (including hospitals, assisted living centers, private practice clinics, senior living communities, and veterinary clinics).Archer brings a proven record of sales achievement in positions held with CBS Broadcasting – Outdoor Advertising Division, Universal Studios Canada, and The Alea Group. In these roles she successfully managed annual advertising sales ranging between $1 and $1.5 million in new client business. In addition, she previously contributed to the success of The Archer Investment Group Inc., a family-owned financial planning business that specializes in retirement planning and financial planning services.Archer, a health and active living enthusiast and youth empowerment advocate, created the #90DAYGETFITCHALLENGE to encourage healthy eating while embracing fitness and remaining young at heart. An Olympic Team Trialist (sprinter) for Canada, Archer is also a 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal Recipient and was nominated byas one of 25 Transformational Canadians for her charitable stewardship. She was also the 2015 Pan American Games Toronto "Ignite" Athlete Ambassador, and is an athlete alumna of the University of Alabama, the Hamilton Olympic Track & Field Club, and Ancaster High School. As an athlete/community ambassador, Archer has represented Mizuno Canada, Sierrasil Health Inc., FitMark Bags, IMAN Cosmetics, and NAOT Canada.Archer also serves as a keynote speaker on the topics of living healthy, active living, creating your own luck, and most recently pre- and post-natal fitness, including aquatic exercise suggestions."We are thrilled to welcome Tania to our SwimEx team," said Suzanne Vaughan, president of SwimEx. "Her love of healthy living and impressive sales background is a great combination, and offers weight to our message regarding the aquatic health benefits of our pools. We are excited to have her join SwimEx."SwimEx has been a leader in the design and manufacturing of aquatic therapy pools, resistance pools, and plunge tanks since 1986, when fiberglass pioneer Everett Pearson (already known for Pearson Yachts) bought the SwimEx paddlewheel patents and designed them into the first fiberglass swim spa. Now being led by Pearson's daughter Suzanne Vaughan, this second-generation family business offers a complete line of versatile products that feature innovative technology and construction. Proudly crafted in the United States and built to order,SwimEx pools are easy to maintain and exceed expectations, delivering the ultimate in aquatic therapy and fitness with superior customer service.In addition to private homes, SwimEx pools can be found in a variety of settings, including university and professional athletic team facilities. Clients include the Chicago Cubs, New England Patriots, New York Yankees, University of Alabama, and University of Connecticut, healthcare organizations, veterinary clinics, military bases, and senior living communities. SwimEx is located at 390 Airport Road, Fall River, Massachusetts 02720. For more information, pl