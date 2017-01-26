News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beneficience.com PR Adds Hair & Makeup Brand London Lavish Extensions + Beatz By London Lavish
AW Hollywood Publicist Tracey Bond welcomes luxury hair and makeup brand to her Beneficience.com PR clientele & catalogue. Bond manages the new media public relations + communications for Tolbert's brand as an emerging Chicagoland beauty business.
Laurie Tolbert is the owner and operator of London Lavish Extensions and Beatz by London Lavish makeup artistry.
Tolbert shares her inspiration story saying: "I began constructing wigs because my thick, natural hair became a daily chore, and I needed a quick, yet fabulous protective style! As a single mother and student I don't always have time for myself, nor do I always have the money for a new sew in, let alone the time to get glam in the morning, And I LOVE GLAM! I love being able to change my look, length, or hair color at the drop of a dime! So I took a leap of faith and invested in myself! I decided to sell my wig units because I know I'm not the only woman that experiences this, and I wanted to provide an affordable option. As a single mother and student I don't always have time for myself, nor do I always have the money for a new sew in, let alone the time to get glam in the morning, And I LOVE GLAM! I love being able to change my look, length, or hair color at the drop of a dime! I took a leap of faith and invested in myself! I decided to sell my wig units because I know I'm not the only woman that experiences this, and I wanted to provide an affordable option. London Lavish is a representation of every woman, whether a stay at home mom, student or working professional. My goal is for women to feel as confident and beautiful as I do when wearing my units, extensions, or even after getting their "face beat!"
"There are no rules in makeup, and if there were, I'd break them anyway." - Jaclyn Hill
Tolberts adds: "The London Lavish brand is a representation of luxury, flawless application and regal style. We just want to help you slay.. honey SLAY.. ALL.. DAY!"
Visit London Lavish Extensions ecommerce site online at http://LondonLavishExtensions.com
Follow Tolbert''s PR News at http://Beneficience.com PR
Check out Tolbert's new London Lavish Extensions video on YouTube at
Connect with Laurie Tolbert via London Lavish social at:
1. https://
2. https://
About Beneficience.com PR | (Beneficience.com)
BENEFICIENCE PR is a Beverly Hills, California-based world class boutique new media public relations, marketing & communications consulting firm catering to a broad-based clientele in the worlds of social entrepreneurship for business, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. Bond is an Amazon.com bestselling author who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope!"
Tracey Bond is a proud member of The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Inc., Chicago & Suburban Chapter Communities, Independent Practitioners Alliance, Educators Academy, Entertainment & Sports Committees...and identified as "100 Women To Cross Promote With on LinkedIn." As a Top Ten US Press Agent & VIP news media executive, Bond has responded with industry bar-risen, social business solutions to the overwhelming demand for premier public relations services. As an award-winning, world class celebrity (new media) publicist, Bond enjoys cultivating, circulating & curating resplendent new media PR content for her extraordinary clientele.
CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE PR Web Presence via Social Networks on their website where her clientele's content like that of Ms. Tolbert's brands are showcased 24/7/365 at: http://beneficience.com, on Instagram at: http://instagram.com/
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2017