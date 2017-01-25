News By Tag
The Detox Market Announces New Location in Santa Monica
The Detox Market Confirms its Position as the Leader in Green Beauty
"I have always been very committed to creating a meaningful experience and a supportive community around Clean Beauty. Opening brick and mortar stores is a critical part of this experience for clients to test products and learn from our green experts," says Romain Gaillard, Founder and CEO of The Detox Market. "I lived a few blocks away from this chic, energetic neighborhood for many years and the welcoming community always inspired me to open a store here."
"We want to reflect Santa Monica's warm, California aesthetic in the look and feel of the space, so we designed the store to resemble a contemporary beach house where customers feel comfortable spending time discovering the latest that high-end Clean Beauty has to offer, whether it is high performing natural skincare and makeup or a detox cleanse," says Gaillard.
Since its creation, and over the past seven years, The Detox Market's mission has always been to educate clients about toxicity in personal care, and to provide them with a wide, yet carefully curated range of non-toxic product options in Beauty, Skin Care, Home, and Wellness.
"We recognize that there has been a significant shift in what clients are looking for – the beauty world needs a serious detox, and we are here to help," says Gaillard. "We want people to know they don't need to choose between purity and efficacy!"
The Detox Market's newest store is located at 1231 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, with hours of operation from 10 am to 6 pm.
For more information about The Detox Market's new Santa Monica location, please call (310)260-0017.
To view more images of the new store, please visit : http://bit.ly/
About The Detox Market
The Detox Market is a one stop shop for people looking to remove toxicity from their beauty regimens and beyond. Born from a love for purity and an eagerness to support healthful lifestyles, the company offers a tight selection of eco-friendly, non-toxic, cruelty-free brands in Beauty, Wellness, Health and Home. Each product is carefully tested to meet three essential criteria: they work; they are good for you; they are pleasing to the senses. Originally created as a pop up shop, The Detox Market is now the leading retailer in Green Beauty and Wellness with four locations spread over West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Toronto, and Beauty Corners in five Café Gratitude locations. Visit any of The Detox Market's locations to receive free makeup and skincare consultations from their knowledgeable staff, and find the toxin-free, plant-based skin care, cosmetics, or supplements that are right for you. For more information, visit www.thedetoxmarket.com.
