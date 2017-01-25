 
News By Tag
* Health
* Wellness
* Green Beauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

The Detox Market Announces New Location in Santa Monica

The Detox Market Confirms its Position as the Leader in Green Beauty
 
 
The Detox Market - Montana Avenue
The Detox Market - Montana Avenue
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health
Wellness
Green Beauty

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Detox Market, the leading omni-channel retailer in Green Beauty, opens its fourth store at a prime location in the heart of Santa Monica's Montana Avenue. The Detox Market began in 2010 as a pop-up shop on Abbot Kinney in Venice Beach, California and expanded to other locations including The Detox Market on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, two stores in Toronto, Canada, and Beauty Corners in five Cafe Gratitude locations throughout California.

"I have always been very committed to creating a meaningful experience and a supportive community around Clean Beauty.  Opening brick and mortar stores is a critical part of this experience for clients to test products and learn from our green experts," says Romain Gaillard, Founder and CEO of The Detox Market. "I lived a few blocks away from this ​chic, ​energetic neighborhood for many years and the welcoming community always inspired me to open a store here."

"We want to reflect Santa Monica's ​warm, California aesthetic in the look and feel of the space, so we designed the store to resemble a contemporary beach house where customers feel comfortable spending time discovering the latest that high-end Clean Beauty has to offer, whether it is high performing natural skincare and makeup or a detox cleanse," says Gaillard.

Since its creation, and over the past seven years, The Detox Market's mission has always been to educate clients about toxicity in personal care, and to provide them with a wide, yet carefully curated range of non-toxic product options in Beauty, Skin Care, Home, and Wellness.

"We recognize that there has been a significant shift in what clients are looking for – the beauty world needs a serious detox, and we are here to help," says Gaillard. "We want people to know they don't need to choose between purity and efficacy!"

The Detox Market's newest store is located at 1231 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, with hours of operation from 10 am to 6 pm.

For more information about The Detox Market's new Santa Monica location, please call (310)260-0017.

To view more images of the new store, please visit : http://bit.ly/2jybOrP

Stay updated on the latest news from The Detox Market on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About The Detox Market

The ​ ​Detox Market is a one stop shop for people looking to remove toxicity from​ ​their beauty regimens and beyond. Born from a love for purity and an ​​eagerness to support healthful lifestyles, the company offers a tight selection ​of eco-friendly, non-toxic, cruelty-free brands in Beauty, Wellness, Health and ​Home. Each product is carefully tested to meet three essential criteria: ​ ​they work; they are good for you; they are pleasing to the senses. Originally created as a pop up shop, The Detox Market is now the leading retailer in Green Beauty and Wellness with four locations spread over West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Toronto, and Beauty Corners in five Café Gratitude locations. Visit any of The Detox Market's locations to receive​ ​free makeup and skincare consultations from their knowledgeable staff, and find the toxin-free, plant-based skin care, cosmetics, or supplements that are right ​f​or you. For more information, visit www.thedetoxmarket.com.

Contact
The Detox Market
Alli Waxler
***@thedetoxmarket.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thedetoxmarket.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Wellness, Green Beauty
Industry:Beauty
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 25, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share