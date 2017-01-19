 
Industry News





Romonet Launches Validated by ROMONET

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Romonet, award winning data center analytics company,has launched a new certification program - Validated by ROMONET.

The certification proves an organization has been through the rigorous process of data cleansing and validation, calibration, analysis and corrective action (if required). Validated by ROMONET also demonstrates a company's commitment to financial, energy and environmental efficiency through the use of the latest analytical technologies.

"This is an exciting program. The ability to predict financial, operational and environmental impact data throughout the lifecycle of a facility is critical to the success of the data center industry. 2017 will see an unprecedented number of new facilities built, consolidated and improved on every continent. Romonet's validation process ensures decisions with long-term economic and social impact are made with accurate data," said Zahl Limbuwala, Romonet's Co-founder and CEO.

Romonet's holistic approach to data center lifecycle analytics is unlike other certification programs that focus on power, process or the building. Romonet analyzes and predicts data from site selection and investment to ensure financial control, climate responsibility and the most efficient operating environment.

Romonet's patented processes and the latest artificial intelligence algorithms independently ensure that facilities management services, vendor equipment and ongoing maintenance plans are optimized to improve the delivery of IT services.

With Validated by ROMONET organizations can:

• Prove the accuracy of data by which major capital investment decisions are made
• Show shareholders and customers commitment to improving data center efficiency
• Track the ROI on critical infrastructure investment and improvements made in operational performance
• Become more transparent when reporting and reducing environmental impact
• Position ahead of the competition in terms of quality of service and commitment to continual improvement

More information about the certification can be found: http://romonet.com/company/validated-by-romonet/

About Romonet

Romonet is the only software and services solution that provides true data center lifecycle analytics. Its patented technology, unique processes, use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms assess, validate and clean metered data prior to analysis.

Through a process of modeling, simulation and consulting services, customers can then benchmark actual financial and operational performance against their designed specifications.

For Multi-Tenant Service Providers, Romonet optimizes the use of capacity, maximizes margins and reduces both operating and capital expenditure, thus increasing profitability. Enterprise data center owners can accurately analyze and predict the bottom-line impact of their data center estate, report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) metrics and reduce their exposure to financial and environmental risks. http://www.romonet.com
