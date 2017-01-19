News By Tag
Mahogany Blues Dance Apparel Enters the Oklahoma City Market for an Exclusive Trunk Show
The wait list for a custom Mahogany Blues Dance Apparel leotard could be 4-6 weeks since they are individually made by the designer Whitney Bracey and her small team, but there is no waiting at an Exclusive Trunk Show. Over 60 leotards in youth and adults sizes, in all four signature colors, will be available to purchase. Dancers needing custom sizes will have the option to place an order after being carefully measured by the designer and her staff. Raemi from Garland, TX stated, "It's awesome to find a leotard that matches my skin tone." With statements like this, the slogan "No More Dyeing" for dancers of color is gaining momentum.
Oklahoma State has a history of diverse people in dance and various types of cultural dance. "MBDA will offer leotards to the dancers of color to promote inclusion while providing the necessary coverage and comfort when dancers wear their performance outfits," states Bracey. Opened by the well known Miss Christy, DMC School of Dance & Music has been operating since 1995 producing top competitors in Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip-Hop, Pom-Tech and Ballet. The DMC will open its doors to the public for this event because they understand the importance of inclusion for all dancers regardless of their skin color.
For more information on Mahogany Blues Dance Apparel, future events and the current collection visit the website at www.mbdanceapparel.com, Instagram @mbdanceapparel or by using the hashtag #nomoredyeing.
Ivory Narvell
214-997-4101
***@mbdanceapparel.com
