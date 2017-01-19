News By Tag
Premier Event Lighting lights things up @ the "IPSY" #Genbeauty convention!
You Tube Seed Influence Convention promoting cosmetics beauty & fashion!
Premier Event Lighting was among the providers of event lighting for the revolutionary social media fashion genre, cosmetic media convention called "IPSY- Generation Beauty". The show was sponsored by social media superstars and major cosmetic and/or fashion related brand moguls, syndicated by popular names in beauty "DIY" V-LOG You Tube channel leaders who for the most part launched their career on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Icons attending whom were responsible for the thousands spectating due to the obvious social impact were Become Your Own Make Up Artists`s Michelle Phan, Christen Dominique and Cyndee Black along with so many others that were aligned with brands such as PUR, Dermatologica, Smash box, Clinique and 40 plus others. It was also known that those who entered would receive a well sought after makeup and cosmetic "Glam Bag" filled with high end brands as well as an abundance of cosmetic goodies well worth the price of the ticket. The event was January 21st and 22nd 2017 at LA LIVE event center located in downtown Los Angeles, Ca..
Those who entered waited in line for make overs by brand leaders and the on site make up artists to showcase their products and share knowledge and insight. It only makes sense that lighting and make up go hand in hand. When the right lighting coupled with the best known products that cosmetics have to offer history is made in a spotlight coupled with social media stardom and seed influencing. Premier Event Lighting knew exactly what to do with 20 plus years experience.
If you need an event or party serviced with professional lighting please do not waste any time and call the professionals at http://PremierEventLighting.com and schedule a consultation. Their information can be found at http://PremierEventLighting.com or call them at 1-818-782-0884.
