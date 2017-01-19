News By Tag
Agile Space Hosts Certified ScrumMaster Class and Certified Scrum Product Owner Class
Agile Space to Launch New Certification Classes by Scrum Alliance in Lviv
CSM Class will be followed by Certified Scrum Product Owner Class which is going to take place on 10-11 March. The class will be helpful for those willing to learn the essentials of working as a Scrum Alliance Certified Product Owner (CSPO) combined with deep insights into the trainer's own experience.
Agile Space invites Product managers, project sponsors, project managers, business analysts, coaches and Product Owners to take part in the CSPO class.
Kseniya Kobryn, Agile Coach, Initiator of Agile platform Agile Space:
"Transform the world of work! Whether you are new to Scrum or have been practicing it for many years, you'll benefit from becoming a member of Scrum Alliance. Stay in the know and up to date with Agile Space!"
About Agile Space
Agile Space at Symphony Solutions is a platform for Agile believers who unite to create a regular space for meetings, collaboration and learning. Conducted by European trainer approved by Scrum Alliance, Agile certification classes provide initiatives for meetups, lectures and workshops. For more information, visit: http://agile.symphony-
About Symphony Solutions
Symphony Solutions is a fast-growing European organization with its headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It provides Western European clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Having the delivery centers based in Eastern Europe, clients automatically leverage all the significant benefits that Global Sourcing could provide. For more information, visit: http://www.symphony-
About Scrum Alliance
Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. It is a non-profit association with more than 450,000 certified practitioners worldwide. Scrum Alliance's vision is to
"Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous and sustainable. For more information, visit: https://www.scrumalliance.org
