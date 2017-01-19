News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
East and Greenwell Insurance collaborates with organizations to provide a car to a deserving family
Jennifer and Stan Overfield and their four boys aged 6 to 14 of Englewood, Florida had been striving to get back on their feet in recent months. They both have jobs but had no car for transportation to and from work, school and elsewhere.
Thanks to generous local businesses and a nationwide program called "Recycled Rides" developed by the National Auto Body Council, the Overfield's need for a reliable car was met. The National Auto Body Council comes together with insurers, collision repairers, paint suppliers, parts vendors and others collaborate to repair and donate vehicles to deserving individuals and service organizations in local communities throughout the country.
Allstate Corporation's Florida claims department had identified a 2015 Ford Fiesta located in Fort Myers as a good candidate to donate to the Recycled Rides program. They contacted Charity Cars http://www.800charitycars.org/
Steve Laszlo, Florida Regional Operations Manager for Gerber Collision & Glass and his Estero mechanics picked up the salvaged car and donated time and materials to refurbish it for the program. Parts were donated by Ford Motor Company, body work was completed, and every system was checked for condition and safety to put it back in like-new condition.
"It was great to see how much this new car meant to the Overfield family, and we were thrilled to be a part of the donation," said Jeff East.
It takes a generous and caring community of individuals and businesses willingly coming together to connect families with available cars to make the Recycled Rides program such a success. Together their generosity benefits so many struggling families far and wide by providing vehicles to help them overcome hard times. For more information about Recycled Rides, visit http://www.nationalautobodycouncil.org/
About the collaborators
East and Greenwell Insurance Agency offers personalized insurance services to residents of Estero, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and the islands. It offers insurance for property (homeowners, condo and renters), auto, flood, boat, umbrella, and life. Offices are located next to Miromar Outlets at 20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd., Suite 308, Estero, FL 33928 and at 841 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108. For more information, call 239.672.4304 or visit www.EastandGreenwell.com.
The Allstate Corporation is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through its Allstate (http://www.allstate.com/)
Gerber Collision & Glass of Estero is a subsidiary of The Boyd Group Inc., one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America, providing collision and auto body repairs, auto glass and windshield replacement services nationwide at 367 locations. For more information, call (239) 949-6050 or visit https://www.gerbercollision.com/
Contact
East and Greenwell
***@allstate.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse