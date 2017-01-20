 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Applied Energy Partners Saves Members of NEPA MAEA More Than $500,000 on Energy

The company's propriety procurement process, The Energy Exchange, helps NEPA MAEA members utilize resources more strategically to benefit their bottom line.
 
 
MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Applied Energy Partners, one of the fastest-growing energy consulting firms in the country and the premier energy procurement specialist in the Mid-Atlantic region, saved members of the Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers & Employers Association (NEPA MAEA) more than $500,000 on their energy costs in 2016.

NEPA MAEA is a private, non-profit, membership-based organization that currently serves more than 340 member companies in 22 counties. Its mission is to provide information and services to help its members remain competitive in today's business world.

In February of 2016, Applied Energy Partners was selected as the association's preferred energy broker, helping its members access and secure more competitive energy pricing. The company provides free consulting services for MAEA members, as well as indicative pricing at no charge.

"Our partnership with NEPA MAEA directly supports the organization's mission to help its members gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace, as we provide a proven method for improved resource management and cost savings," said Kit Gutteridge, President of Applied Energy Partners. "We look forward to continuing to provide value to MAEA members by lowering their energy costs and acting as a trusted resource."

"Applied Energy Partners' proprietary process, The Energy ExchangeSM, provides quantifiable ROI for our members," said Darlene J. Robbins, President of the Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers & Employers Association. "As a leader in the energy consulting industry, the company understands when, where, and how to buy energy – and uses this knowledge to benefit MAEA members in terms of real savings."

As a result of using its reverse energy procurement process, The Energy ExchangeSM, Applied Energy Partners' clients saved a total of more than $8 million in 2016 on their energy costs. Learn more about the company's approach to energy consulting here (http://www.appenergy.com/about-us-2-2/).

About Applied Energy Partners
Applied Energy Partners (AEP), located in Philadelphia's western suburbs, is recognized as one of the fastest-growing energy consulting firms in the country and the premier energy procurement specialist in the Mid-Atlantic region. They are the creators of The Energy ExchangeSM, the electronic reverse auction process "where suppliers compete for your business." For more information, visit www.appenergy.com.

Contact
Applied Energy Partners
***@grahammediapartners.com
End
