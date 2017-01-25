Country(s)
Feature documentary 'The Gateway Bug' to have World Premiere screening at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival
For more information, follow-up questions and inquiries, please reach out to Johanna B. Kelly and Cameron Marshad, the creators of the film, via email at thegatewaybug [at] gmail.com. Please find the official Facebook event for the premiere screening here: http://bit.ly/
In addition to celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, 'The Gateway Bug' features industry insiders and Washington leaders not limited to Pat Crowley, whose first-to-market Chapul Energy Bar was backed by Shark Tank's Mark Cuban, Sonny Ramaswamy of the USDA, and founders of burgeoning, venture-backed product companies such as Chirps Chips and eXo Protein.
By 2050 the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN warns current global food production needs to double. Given the industrialized agriculture sector already consumes 92% of all freshwater around the world and animal agriculture is responsible for 18% of greenhouse gas emissions (5% more than global transport combined), change is inevitable and urgent. Entomophagy, the technical term for eating insects, is currently practiced by 80% of countries on Earth and offers countless advantages over traditional protein sources like beef.
Director/Producer Bio
Brooklyn-based Australian filmmaker Johanna B. Kelly writes, directs and designs for both the fine art and film world. Her credits comprise commercials, music videos and 7 feature films as Production Designer, the most recently released - cult indie Like Lambs, was shot on 35mm in a snowy New England castle (Atlanta & Boston Int. Film Festivals, 2016) and where she met fellow collaborator Cameron Marshad. Johanna has an MA in design and in a former life designed over 35 exhibitions for the National Gallery of Victoria. Johanna is socially driven and environmentally motivated to change the world through art and film. The Gateway Bug is her directorial debut.
DP/Editor/Producer Bio
A New York-based filmmaker and photographer who has worked on feature films such as Like Lambs, cult series High Maintenance and documentary projects This Ain't a Parade and Red Wiggler. He began his film career in 2013 after leaving the world of digital advertising analytics and is motivated to work on high impact, environmentally and socially-driven projects.
