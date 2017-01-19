News By Tag
Entertainment Management Co, Casting New Lives (CNL), LLC, Expands Their Team
CNL expands their management team to include Alan Mercer to head their new booking division.
"We have been looking for the right individual to assist us for quite awhile. Alan brings the skills and connections to the table that fit nicely with the operational successes of our company", says Rob Lowe, co-owner of CNL.
"For the last 30 years, Alan Mercer has been THE personal photographer to the stars. We couldn't be more excited that Alan has graciously accepted our offer to be our very own booking agent – and we gained an "in house" photographer as well," says Brinka Rauh, marketing coordinator and co-owner of CNL.
Casting New Lives (CNL) was founded by Robert Lowe and Brinka Rauh. From their offices in the DFW area of Texas, they are able to service the entertainment needs of their clients anywhere in the United States and overseas. As an entertainment management company, they are producers, promoters, publicists, and with their vast connections, they can provide much needed guidance to clients entering the business as well as those who already have an extensive career in show business.
Learn more about Casting New Lives, LLC, http://www.castingnewlives.com/
