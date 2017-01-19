News By Tag
POPcodes selected to compete at NEAA's Catapult 2017, sponsored by ETA
FinTech and Retail Tech startup is chosen to compete in the NEAA's Catapult Competition in Boston, MA.
"It is a great honor to compete in this year's Catapult," said Gregg Aamoth, CEO of POPcodes. "Last year we finished in third place, but with the new products that we have brought to market this year, I believe we are a shoe in to win!"
POPcodes will be demonstrating real-world examples of how their In-Store App™ can provide a quick, safe and easy way for acquirers and ISOs to better service their merchants, and for merchants to better service their customers.
"Millions of merchants touch their payment terminal dozens of times a day. It is the ideal platform to quickly and securely connect them with the service provider they depend on for up to 70% of their revenue; the credit and debit card processor. These same merchants are desperate for solutions that help them attract and provide a seamless, omnichannel experience to their high-value customers. We're committed to creating the best merchant and customer experience for down to the last metre, not just the last mile."
To learn more about POPcodes, visit them at NEAA's Catapult or go to www.popcodes.com or http://northeastacquirers.com/
About POPcodes
POPcodes simple and secure In-Store App transforms the ubiquitous and trusted payment terminal into a cloud connected, multi-purpose and secure communication platform.
Acquirers and ISOs use POPcodes to improve the merchant experience, reduce merchant support costs and streamline the process of adding services or ordering supplies. The same platform, helps merchants improve the in-store execution and measurement of omnichannel promotions, provides customers with the ability redeem loyalty points or generate proof of their online purchases when they are in the store. For more information, email info@popcodes.com or visit www.POPcodes.com.
Contact
Mark Bell, Director of Client Services
POPcodes Inc. 425 78 Ave SW, Calgary, AB, T2V 5K5
***@popcodes.com
