 
News By Tag
* Healthcare Mail
* Medical Executives Lists
* Email Marketing Lists
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Averickmedia Launches a Highly Targetable Database of 1.8 Million Healthcare Executives

Averickmedia can help you find targeted solutions for any of your medical related offers with our top quality direct mail, telemarketing, and email lists of medical and allied health professionals, as well as healthcare executives.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Healthcare Mail
Medical Executives Lists
Email Marketing Lists

Industry:
Advertising

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Companies

HOUSTON - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Healthcare is currently the nation's largest industry and chances are it will stay like this for a while. Whether it is a large hospital or a small practice, these specialized businesses need everything from office advertising and medical supplies. AverickMedia is a leading provider of mailing lists of healthcare specialties and mailing lists.  Healthcare Executives Email Database has millions of healthcare executives from hospitals, nursing homes, home health care services, medical and diagnostic laboratories, healthcare facilities and more. You can contact the right decision maker who has the power to buy your products or services.

Why lose out on any opportunity when we are providing you with the right tools with the Healthcare Executives Email Marketing List. Averickmedia Can help you create brand visibility in a market that presents enormous opportunities and challenges to overcome. This directory of healthcare professionals will ensure that their client will have access to marketing data that is accurate, verified, relevant and deliverable, and that keeps the hearings engaged through targeted campaigns.

Company

Averickmedia provides role-based contact lists based on your own custom settings. Define your list of targets based on geographies, role descriptors, titles, industry verticals, SIC codes, a particular focus on the business, or a subset of criteria. Starting with highly targeted prospects, you save time and budget while increasing marketing effectiveness. When you buy a customized list of personalized contacts from Averickmedia, we guarantee that each contact is the right buyer you are looking for and that all contact information is 100% accurate.

Our Customized Healthcare Executives Mailing Lists are:

·         Physician Mailing List

·         Healthcare Professionals List

·         Medical & Health Service Facilities

·         Doctors Email Marketing Lists

·         Nurses Email Lists

·         Pharmacists And Pharmacy Decision Makers Lists

·         Surgeons by Specialty Mailing Lists

·         Chiropractors Mailing Lists

·         Mental Health Professionals Lists

·         Nutritionists Email Database

·         Hospitals Email Lists

·         Clinics Email Addresses

·         Trauma Centers Mailing Database

·         Nursing Homes Email Marketing lists

·         and more…

From a healthcare database containing information for over 1.8 million healthcare executives, you can conduct an email marketing campaign, direct mail campaign, fax broadcast, telephone survey or a combination of channels for a more comprehensive approach. Averickmedia have the healthcare Email Addresses you're looking for to precisely target new audience for your products and services. Their primary goal is to satisfy our client's needs and exceed their expectations.

AverickMedia

1321 Upland Dr.#4408
Houston, Texas 77043
United States
Dial: 1-281-407-7651

Visit: http://www.averickmedia.com

Media Contact
Averickmedia
2814077651
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Healthcare Mail, Medical Executives Lists, Email Marketing Lists
Industry:Advertising
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AverickMedia PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share