News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Averickmedia Launches a Highly Targetable Database of 1.8 Million Healthcare Executives
Averickmedia can help you find targeted solutions for any of your medical related offers with our top quality direct mail, telemarketing, and email lists of medical and allied health professionals, as well as healthcare executives.
Why lose out on any opportunity when we are providing you with the right tools with the Healthcare Executives Email Marketing List. Averickmedia Can help you create brand visibility in a market that presents enormous opportunities and challenges to overcome. This directory of healthcare professionals will ensure that their client will have access to marketing data that is accurate, verified, relevant and deliverable, and that keeps the hearings engaged through targeted campaigns.
Company
Averickmedia provides role-based contact lists based on your own custom settings. Define your list of targets based on geographies, role descriptors, titles, industry verticals, SIC codes, a particular focus on the business, or a subset of criteria. Starting with highly targeted prospects, you save time and budget while increasing marketing effectiveness. When you buy a customized list of personalized contacts from Averickmedia, we guarantee that each contact is the right buyer you are looking for and that all contact information is 100% accurate.
Our Customized Healthcare Executives Mailing Lists are:
· Physician Mailing List
· Healthcare Professionals List
· Medical & Health Service Facilities
· Doctors Email Marketing Lists
· Nurses Email Lists
· Pharmacists And Pharmacy Decision Makers Lists
· Surgeons by Specialty Mailing Lists
· Chiropractors Mailing Lists
· Mental Health Professionals Lists
· Nutritionists Email Database
· Hospitals Email Lists
· Clinics Email Addresses
· Trauma Centers Mailing Database
· Nursing Homes Email Marketing lists
· and more…
From a healthcare database containing information for over 1.8 million healthcare executives, you can conduct an email marketing campaign, direct mail campaign, fax broadcast, telephone survey or a combination of channels for a more comprehensive approach. Averickmedia have the healthcare Email Addresses you're looking for to precisely target new audience for your products and services. Their primary goal is to satisfy our client's needs and exceed their expectations.
AverickMedia
1321 Upland Dr.#4408
Houston, Texas 77043
United States
Dial: 1-281-407-7651
Visit: http://www.averickmedia.com
Media Contact
Averickmedia
2814077651
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse