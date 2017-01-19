Country(s)
LinenMe Announces Luxurious Pure Linen Textiles For The Home
Lithuania has a rich history of flax growing and manufacturing the finest pure linen that is superior in quality and has enduring appeal. Paying homage to this authenticity, LinenMe combines the highest standards of long-established weaving crafts with modern technology to create durable fabrics that age beautifully and soften over time. Their exquisite linen is amorously created by hand using carefully sourced raw flax fibres and perfectly finished with a wealth of decorative hand stitching, pulled thread embroidery and traditional crochet techniques. From timeless plain fabrics to striking striped patterns and tactile herringbone woven styles, designs are also available to purchase as fabrics that can be used for a variety of applications from upholstery to soft furnishings. Choose from an endless selection of sizes and colours ranging from off-white, chalky neutrals to warmer cobalt and amethyst hues that work equally well in classic and modern settings.
LinenMe is a regular participant of NYNOW, New York; AmericasMart, Atlanta; Maison & Objet, Miami.
The next show is NYNOW, New York 4-8th of February 2017 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. LinenMe Booth 2710.
