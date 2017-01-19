News By Tag
Scott Robertson Auctioneers Raises $129 Million for Charity
"We are proud to facilitate these auctions for charities that do important work in their communities,"
Some highlights of 2016 include:
•$4.6 million raised at Sonoma Wine Country Weekend Auction
•$3.2 million raised at the Philbrook Museum of Art Wine Experience in Tulsa, Oklahoma
•$2.8 million raised during the Southwest Florida Wine and Food Fest in Fort Myers, Florida
•$2.3 million raised at the Immokalee Charity Classic in Naples, Florida
•$2 million raised at the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) Energy Ball in Tampa, Florida
•$1.2 million raised at Magic Under the Mangroves for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida
"Scott Robertson is the finest fundraising auctioneer I have ever seen work a room. From the moment he tackled our Sonoma Wine Country Weekend Auction, his contributions before, during and after were over-the-top,"
Sara Rose Bytnar is a third-generation auctioneer with more than ten years of fundraising auction experience. Sara was named the 2014 and 2016 International Auctioneer Reserve Champion. Sara's primary focus is working with non-profit organizations in exceeding their fundraising expectations.
To learn more about Scott Robertson Auctioneers visit thevoe.com or call (239) 246-2139.
