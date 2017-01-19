Scott Robertson Auctioneers Raises $129 Million for Charity

Contact

-- Scott Robertson, CAI, BAS, a 20+ year veteran auctioneer and principal of Scott Robertson Auctioneers announced a five year fundraising total of $129,520,390. A full time professional Benefit Auctioneer, Robertson and Auctioneer Sara Rose Bytnar select approximately 70 not for profit organizations to work with annually. In 2016 they helped not for profit organizations around the country raise in excess of $35 million dollars. Eleven of those events raised more than $1 million each."We are proud to facilitate these auctions for charities that do important work in their communities,"said Robertson. "We are constantly amazed by the dedication of their staffs and volunteers and by the generosity of the wonderful people who support them."Some highlights of 2016 include:•$4.6 million raised at Sonoma Wine Country Weekend Auction•$3.2 million raised at the Philbrook Museum of Art Wine Experience in Tulsa, Oklahoma•$2.8 million raised during the Southwest Florida Wine and Food Fest in Fort Myers, Florida•$2.3 million raised at the Immokalee Charity Classic in Naples, Florida•$2 million raised at the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) Energy Ball in Tampa, Florida•$1.2 million raised at Magic Under the Mangroves for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida"Scott Robertson is the finest fundraising auctioneer I have ever seen work a room. From the moment he tackled our Sonoma Wine Country Weekend Auction, his contributions before, during and after were over-the-top,"said Squire Fridell, past president, Proprietor of GlenLyon Winery, Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance. "Scott Robertson is the reason why our event rose to the #3 fundraising wine auction in the U.S."Sara Rose Bytnar is a third-generation auctioneer with more than ten years of fundraising auction experience. Sara was named the 2014 and 2016 International Auctioneer Reserve Champion. Sara's primary focus is working with non-profit organizations in exceeding their fundraising expectations.To learn more about Scott Robertson Auctioneers visit thevoe.com or call (239) 246-2139.