Independent Artist Company Will Provide Inspirational Entertainment in the Community
In the Spirit Entertainment® is the entertainment company that will bring a host of inspirational talent with gifted independent artist will uplift humanity on the "Inspiration Tour".
Artists on In The Spirit Entertainment® roster will provide live performances and spread inspiration to uplift humanity with their talents, "Inspiration Tour".
"In the Spirit Entertainment® is pleased to work with all independent artist ," said In the Spirit CEO, Antoinette Titus. "As a company that works diligently to discover and present quality talent from around the country, we are looking forward to providing great, family-oriented entertainment to such a huge event for all to enjoy. In addition, we are having our National Finals for all talent ages 13 and up, representing all genres, in Los Angeles California on April 22, 2017. Titus added. "In 2016 we held auditions around the country for top talent. All top regional finalists will receive all-inclusive travel accommodations to Hollywood to compete in the National Finals on April, 22nd, 2017."
"We are extremely excited to have all the independent talent join under our management for this year". "Our event is a time for food, fellowship, dance, great music and with In The Spirit's track record in the industry being at various events, I am certain that they will bring high caliber entertainment to this year's event."
About In The Spirit Entertainment ®: Excellence Award The Best of 2016 Talent Agency Award in Dallas Texas.
In The Spirit Entertainment ® is an entertainment and artist development company, specializing in providing platforms for independent and inspirational artists in various facets of arts and media. Through their highly-touted local and national showcases, In The Spirit Entertainment® seeks to find the best talent to offer to provide quality live performances at events throughout the country, spreading the message of love, hope and inspiration. For more information, go to http://www.inthespiritcompetition.com.
Contact
In The Spirit Entertainment®
***@inthespiritcompetition.com
