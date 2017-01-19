 
The 17th HR Metrics & Analytics Summit Announces World-Class Inspiring Session & Speaker Line-Up

IQPC announces the return of the 17th HR Metrics & Analytics Summit to Lake Buena Vista, FL,
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The 17th HR Metrics & Analytics Summit
Announces World-Class Inspiring Session & Speaker Line-Up

Your Authoritative Guide to Navigating Talent & Workforce Development through Rigorous Analytics

IQPC announces the return of the 17th HR Metrics & Analytics Summit to Lake Buena Vista, FL, this February 27-March 1, 2017 at The B Resort and Spa. As one of the longest running, data-driven HR conferences in North America, the summit provides unparalleled access to industry benchmarking opportunities and peer-to-peer learning.

This year's distinguished speaker faculty leads off with our Key Note, Ross Sparkman, Head of Strategic Workforce Planning, FACEBOOK. Other industry experts joining Mr. Sparkman include: Corey Bucher, Director of Workforce Research & Analytics, LOWE'S COMPANIES, Geetanjali Gamel, Director of Workforce Analytics and Planning, MERCK, Joe Kalkman, Vice President of Talent Management, ANTHEM, INC., Alison Riggieri, Reporting & Workforce Analytics Lead, STATE STREET, Jeremy Kasle, Vice President of Human Capital Analytics, BLACKROCK, and many more.

Hot themes from the program include fast-tracking a fully operational workforce analytics function, aligning talent analytics with business strategy, applying analytics to leadership development, staffing your people analytics team, as well as master data management strategies. Deep dive workshops led by practitioners from Covestro, Kelly Services, and Blackrock provide comprehensive overviews of the "gig economy," how to optimize your employee opinion surveys, and factors that determine employee flight risk.

The agenda is available for download on the event website, which offers a detailed overview of the three-day long case studies, panel discussions and networking activities.

For more information about the HR Metrics & Analytics Summit, or to register, please visit https://goo.gl/74Ul3h, call 1-800-882-8684 or email enquiryiqpc@iqpc.com.

About IQPC:

IQPC produces 1,500 global events that are custom-tailored to the unique needs of business executives. Founded in 1973, IQPC leverages an office network that spans six continents and a wealth of intellectual capital to provide an unparalleled portfolio of conferences and seminars. For more information, please visit http://www.iqpc.com.

Contact:

Katrina Savarino

Marketing Manager

IQPC

212-885-2677

Katrina.Savarino@iqpc.com

Katrina Savarino
***@iqpc.com
Source:
Email:***@iqpc.com Email Verified
