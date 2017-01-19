 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Ready To Take On Your DUI Charges

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you or a loved one going through the criminal trial or investigation process? With jail time, big fines, and a permanently marked criminal record on the line, you need to be extremely careful. And, part of that process includes selecting the right criminal defense attorney for your case. Because only an experienced criminal defense attorney knows the best ways to argue your case, this decision can actually make or break your final verdict. The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter are ready to take on your case, and fight for your freedoms.

After a DUI arrest, chances are you'll be experiencing feelings of frustration and discouragement. But, attorney Wayne Richter is a well versed DUI trial lawyer, and he understands the power of effective negotiation. During the process, Wayne will expertly evaluate your case, looking for potential motions that may exclude or suppress evidence. He knows how important it is to get your charges reduced, or dropped altogether.

Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.

For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
End
Source:The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Criminal Defense Attorney, West Palm Beach, Lake Worth
Industry:Legal
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
