Brelby's Improv Team In High Gear For Season 2017
RMV has big plans for the 2017 Season. The troupe's gaggle of directors Brian Maticic, Luke Gomez, Clayton Caufman, Joe Simon and Chelsea Jauregui have a LOT to say.
Maticic said, "We want to reach a wider audience, and only having 10pm shows made that difficult. We decided to have one 5pm show and one 10pm show each month, consistently on the same days every month. Beyond that, we're hoping to perform more in the community at other locations and venues. We think this will be an exciting way to connect with our patrons and community, and further develop the RMV audience."
"The new schedule will allow us the plant our roots at our home theatre while still allowing us to branch out to new audiences and venues. RMV new mascot: a Tree," laughed Jauregui.
RMV has a batch of new team members.
Caufman said, "They all have really good instincts, and they all bring something different to the table."
Maticic interjected, "The enthusiasm they bring with them is infectious and is greatly benefiting the team as a whole."
Jauregui agreed. "Working with the new members has been very exciting. They have already grown so much from their audition and have not shied away from challenging some of our veterans," she said.
Intriguing, mysterious changes are in the works.
Maticic will only hint at the magic on deck. "We are starting to discuss changing up our show styles from time to time for special events, and the top secret discussions about this have been very exciting."
Simon is enthusiastic about the upcoming season. "I'm looking forward to seeing the troupe continue to evolve and improve. We have very talented performers with great potential."
Jauregui says the future looks bright. "There has been talk of exciting new opportunities for RMV that in addition to being performers would allow us to be teachers and mentors to partnering companies."
Plans for the upcoming year include reaching new audiences and growing the following for RMV. "Expanding into new forms of improv and growing as a team in our instincts, choices, and execution," said Maticic.
Those plans include more performances out in the community, more women on the improv team, expanded audiences and a BREAKOUT YEAR.
Join us for a new season of Results May Vary shows. In 2017, we're performing every 2nd Saturday of the month at 5pm and every 4th Friday at 10pm.
$10 at the door gets you an hour of live comedy! If you're a ShowGO member, admission is FREE! Check it out as http://brelby.com/
The RMV Players are Shelby Maticic, Megan O'Connor, Jonathan Gradilla, Devon Mahon, Van Rockwell, Robert Fata, Melody Chrispen, Brandon Sanchez, Jessie Tully, Jaren Navenma, Phillip Tyler Rich, Mat Vansen, Kim See, De'Onte Lemons, Ben Cleaveland, Philip Amerine & Amy Somers
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing a digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Cassandra Symonds
