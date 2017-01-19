News By Tag
YMCA to Honor Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald and Wife Stacy at Annual Strong Kids Dinne
The North Suburban YMCA hosts its 11th Annual Strong Kids Fundraising Dinner on March 9, 2017.
As President of the North Shore Griffins Youth Football League, Stacy Fitzgerald was pivotal to the success of the Y's inaugural "Wheels vs. Wheels" event in 2016 that shared an empowering message for persons facing physical challenges. This exciting community event, featuring a wheelchair football exhibition game, brought together adaptive sports athletes from the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA), young football players from the North Shore Griffins, stars of the Northwestern football team, and members of The Ability Experience cross-country bike team.
"Stacy and I are sincerely humbled to be selected as this year's honorees," said Pat Fitzgerald, the Dan & Susan Jones Family Head Football Coach at Northwestern University. "The North Suburban YMCA provides opportunities for so many children and families throughout the community. We're honored to be associated with such a critical mission and an event as impactful as the Ken & Alta Thiel Strong Kids Dinner."
The 11th Annual Ken & Alta Thiel Strong Kids Dinner invites the community to become champions for children and families in need. The popular event provides critical funding that enables the Y to keep its life-changing programs and services available to all, regardless of financial need. More than one out of five individuals at the Y – over 2,500 people – receive financial assistance through the Strong Kids Fund for after-school programs, summer camp, life-saving swim lessons, and other wellness activities for all ages.
Since its inception, the Strong Kids Dinner has raised over $2.2 million to help the community live well.
"The Y fosters a community that supports healthy living and addresses childhood obesity and chronic disease by opening our doors to all, providing memberships, program scholarships, and other services to people regardless of their ability to pay," shared Senior Director of Development Adrienne Wright.
"Without the financial support of the community, we wouldn't be able to reach as many people as we do. By making a donation or attending the event, people become a hero to the families in need in our community."
Guests at the 11th Annual Ken & Alta Thiel Strong Kids Dinner will enjoy time to socialize over cocktails and appetizers, browse a special silent auction, and participate in entertaining games and raffles. Members of the Northwestern Wildcats Football Team will act as special ambassadors throughout the evening. Photo booths, bowling, and a new leisure lounge will all be part of the relaxed, casual-dress event.
After the family-style dinner portion of the evening, bidding will open in a live auction for trips, sports tickets, and other exciting prizes. WBBM Radio News Anchor Lisa Fielding will serve as MC for the evening. Lead sponsors for the event include Align Wellness, Waterway Car Wash, Reebie Moving & Storage, Pinstripes, Whitehall of Deerfield, Northwestern Medicine, and First Bank of Highland Park.
The Strong Kids Dinner will be held from 5:30 to 9:00 pm on Thursday, March 9 at Pinstripes, 1150 Willow Road in Northbrook. Ticket and sponsorship information is available on the North Suburban YMCA's website, NSYMCA.org/strong-
About the North Suburban YMCA
The North Suburban YMCA serves 15 northern suburbs of Chicago, and for over 48 years has provided programs and services that address youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility every day. Working together for good is who we are: An association of people united in a common effort to help individuals become healthier, more connected, and confident. There is no other nonprofit quite like the Y: we have the national and local presence and partnerships to not just promise, but deliver, positive change, making sure that everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. For more information, visit NSYMCA.org.
