Novo Precision Expands Cut to Length Department
Company now offering Tube Cutting Services & Tube Cutting Machines
"This opportunity came as a result of customer demand looking for tubing to be cut, but in a way that the inside and outside diameter wasn't compromised"
So what does this mean for Novo's customers? "Now, like with all of our cut to length services we can offer to run production of their tubing needs, giving them ultimate flexibility, saving capital and labor costs, or we can build them a custom machine for them to keep production in house" Griffing adds. To view a video of a typical tube shearing machine in action go to http://www.novoprecision.com/
Contact
Sherwood Griffing
***@novoprecision.com
