Industry News





January 2017
Novo Precision Expands Cut to Length Department

Company now offering Tube Cutting Services & Tube Cutting Machines
 
 
BRISTOL, Conn. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Novo Precision, manufacturer of equipment and services for the wire industry, has again expanded operations within its Cut to Length department.  Already offering the straightening and cutting of wire, strip and many other materials, Novo is now offering tube cutting to its line of services.

"This opportunity came as a result of customer demand looking for tubing to be cut, but in a way that the inside and outside diameter wasn't compromised" states Sherwood Griffing, VP of Business Development at Novo.  "We conducted alot of testing and really put our engineering department to work on coming up with a solution for these customers" says Griffing.  This led to the development of a tube shearing process that employs a "floating arbor" and quills to support both the ID and OD of the tube throughout the cut.  The result was a very economical tube shearing system that automatically straightens, feeds, shear cuts and ejects a "ferrule" without deformed or collapsed ends, requires very little or no deburring, and does not produce the scrap that would result from being saw cut.

So what does this mean for Novo's customers?  "Now, like with all of our cut to length services we can offer to run production of their tubing needs, giving them ultimate flexibility, saving capital and labor costs, or we can build them a custom machine for them to keep production in house" Griffing adds.  To view a video of a typical tube shearing machine in action go to http://www.novoprecision.com/video-gallery/tube-shearing-... or just visit their site to see the wide range of products and services Novo provides http://www.novoprecision.com/ .

Sherwood Griffing
***@novoprecision.com
***@novoprecision.com
