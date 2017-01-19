 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Fashion Paints the Runway for Philanthropy

Art Basel inspired fashion show aims to highlight the Atlanta fashion industry while raising awareness and funds for inner city arts program
 
 
Fashion Bazaar IV: Southern Basel
Fashion Bazaar IV: Southern Basel
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The energy in the city of Atlanta is at an all-time high and the 4th Annual Fashion Bazaar is keeping that momentum going on January 29, 2017. The "Southern Basel" themed fashion show will bring creativity and fashion to the runway to raise awareness and contribute to art programs for underserved Atlanta youth.

Variety 6 in conjunction with First Born Entertainment, Sapphire Ink PR, Phase One Media, Brickus Brand, YLE Beauty, and Electrik will bring a fusion of Southern culture and a Miami vibe to downtown Atlanta. Terminus 330 located at 330 Marietta St. NW Atlanta, GA 3013 will never be the same.

Hosted by beauty/fashion/lifestyle blogger Christopher Macken and media correspondent Angela Reed, "Southern Basel" will attract a distinguished group of elite industry insiders, fashion enthusiasts, buyers, celebrities, VIPs, and members of regional and national press.

"Fashion Bazaar strives to touch another level each and every year. This year's theme, "Southern Basel," will showcase innovative collections, cutting edge art and provide an eccentric vibe through music, light show and fashion. And as usual, a portion of our proceeds will be donated to a local Atlanta charity," exclaims event director Zoey Clarke.

This electrifying fashion show will feature a group of diverse designers originating from as far as Sierra Leone. Some of the designers include: Adrianna Westwood, Atella Lifestyle, B. Nicole Designs, Fresh Phamily, Everyday Dealers, Joseph & Elynn, Sia Milan, Tutu N U, and more.

Mo Quik of Streetz 94.5 will host the media lounge beginning at 6:30pm, with the fashion show is set to begin at 7pm. Guests will also enjoy live performances from Maybach Music Group's Scrilla, EDM artist Turquoise, Kody, and The Spacesuit Junkies. Tickets for this event range from $30 for general seating to $50 for VIP seating and may be purchased on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fashion-bazaar-iv-southern-b...). A portion of the proceeds will go towards helping nonprofit organization, The Atlanta Music Project, continue to provide Atlanta's underserved youth the opportunity to learn and perform music. For more information or media requests, please contact tiffany@sapphireinkpr.com.
