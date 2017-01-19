News By Tag
Fashion Paints the Runway for Philanthropy
Art Basel inspired fashion show aims to highlight the Atlanta fashion industry while raising awareness and funds for inner city arts program
Variety 6 in conjunction with First Born Entertainment, Sapphire Ink PR, Phase One Media, Brickus Brand, YLE Beauty, and Electrik will bring a fusion of Southern culture and a Miami vibe to downtown Atlanta. Terminus 330 located at 330 Marietta St. NW Atlanta, GA 3013 will never be the same.
Hosted by beauty/fashion/
"Fashion Bazaar strives to touch another level each and every year. This year's theme, "Southern Basel," will showcase innovative collections, cutting edge art and provide an eccentric vibe through music, light show and fashion. And as usual, a portion of our proceeds will be donated to a local Atlanta charity," exclaims event director Zoey Clarke.
This electrifying fashion show will feature a group of diverse designers originating from as far as Sierra Leone. Some of the designers include: Adrianna Westwood, Atella Lifestyle, B. Nicole Designs, Fresh Phamily, Everyday Dealers, Joseph & Elynn, Sia Milan, Tutu N U, and more.
Mo Quik of Streetz 94.5 will host the media lounge beginning at 6:30pm, with the fashion show is set to begin at 7pm. Guests will also enjoy live performances from Maybach Music Group's Scrilla, EDM artist Turquoise, Kody, and The Spacesuit Junkies. Tickets for this event range from $30 for general seating to $50 for VIP seating and may be purchased on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
