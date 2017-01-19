Vision Real Estate Partners Leases 120,000 SF and Completes Major Capex Projects

Busy Six Months Signals Progress for Central and Northern N.J. Office Properties

-- Vision Real Estate Partners capped off a busy six months in December, punctuated by 120,000 square feet in leasing and the completion of two notable capital improvement projects at its central and northern New Jersey office properties. The Mountain Lakes-based, full-service real estate firm's regional portfolio currently includes more than 5 million square feet of owner-operated assets and development projects, and approximately 1.5 million square feet of ownership representationswith strategic partners."Our market – and our properties – are experiencing strong momentum," said Vision Real Estate Partners' Sam Morreale, founder and managing partner. "The activity spans industries and involves diverse size requirements. The one constant is that today's tenants are looking for conveniently located, amenity-rich work environments with superior technology infrastructure and ample parking. They are seeking spaces that provide advantage when it comes to recruiting in a tightening job market. Our recent activity indicates that suburban office properties across New Jersey are successfully satisfying these evolving tenant needs and employee preferences."Vision Real Estate Partners' largest lease completed since mid-year involved WithumSmith+Brown. The top-30 nationally ranked public accounting and advisory firm leased 33,340 square feet at The Crossings at Jefferson Park in Whippany, N.J. This fall, Vision Real Estate Partners and Rubenstein Partners, which jointly own the 525,000-square-foot, Class A complex, completed the multi-million-dollar adaptive reuse of a former powerhouse structure at The Crossings. The resulting, 11,000-square-foot amenities building for tenants features enhanced gourmet food services, a multi-function lounge, conference room and a health and wellness center furthers The Crossings' distinctive work/play environment.At 9W Office Center in Fort Lee, where Vision Real Estate Partners has been operatingsince early 2016, more than 38,000 square feet of tenant activity has occurred in recent months. This included leases renewal by Merrill Lynch (12,830 SF) and Park Avenue Capital (3,175 SF), expansions by Overseas Food Trading (9,219 SF) and Jansy (7,971 SF), and a new lease by PixarBio Corporation (4,881 SF). The 215,000-square-foot, Class A office asset is located at 2200 Fletcher Ave, with select prestigious availabilities.In Mercer County, four tenant transactions totaling more than 25,500 square feet closed at Princeton South Corporate Center in Ewing. This included an expansion by ERM (12,664 SF), new leases with LendLease (5,558 SF) and Corporation Services (2,560 SF), and a renewal by Celator (4,785 SF). Vision Real Estate Partners in late 2015 joined one of its repeat capital partners to spearhead the overall operations for the 268,000-square-foot, Class A property, which fronts on I-95 at the junction of Route 31 (Exit 4). The firm's involvement there represented its foray into the Princeton market.In early 2016, Vision Real Estate Partners retained Princeton Pike Corporate Center in Lawrenceville. This summer and fall, the firm arranged some 22,000 square feet in tenant transactions at the eight-building, 817,000-square-foot campus. Langan, and Taft and Partners renewed their leases of 13,232 square feet and 4,789 square feet, respectively, while new tenant Asana Bio leased 4,082 square feet. At the same time, Vision Real Estate Partners oversaw the enhancement of the property's lifestyle amenities, adding volleyball, Frisbee golf, checkers/chess, a putting green, and bocce and horseshoes courts. Princeton Pike also includes extensive pedestrian trails and onsite connectivity to the Lawrence-Hopewell Trail. A hotel is currently under development as well.Vision Real Estate Partners is well known for its deep roots and experience in the New Jersey/New York regional marketplace, and for its track record of identifying properties with great potential and transforming them into superior assetsthrough its fully vertically integrated operating platform including Acquisitions, Development, Construction, Property Management, Asset management, Finance and Legal capabilities.