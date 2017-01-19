News By Tag
Vision Real Estate Partners Leases 120,000 SF and Completes Major Capex Projects
Busy Six Months Signals Progress for Central and Northern N.J. Office Properties
"Our market – and our properties – are experiencing strong momentum," said Vision Real Estate Partners' Sam Morreale, founder and managing partner. "The activity spans industries and involves diverse size requirements. The one constant is that today's tenants are looking for conveniently located, amenity-rich work environments with superior technology infrastructure and ample parking. They are seeking spaces that provide advantage when it comes to recruiting in a tightening job market. Our recent activity indicates that suburban office properties across New Jersey are successfully satisfying these evolving tenant needs and employee preferences."
Vision Real Estate Partners' largest lease completed since mid-year involved WithumSmith+
At 9W Office Center in Fort Lee, where Vision Real Estate Partners has been operatingsince early 2016, more than 38,000 square feet of tenant activity has occurred in recent months. This included leases renewal by Merrill Lynch (12,830 SF) and Park Avenue Capital (3,175 SF), expansions by Overseas Food Trading (9,219 SF) and Jansy (7,971 SF), and a new lease by PixarBio Corporation (4,881 SF). The 215,000-square-
In Mercer County, four tenant transactions totaling more than 25,500 square feet closed at Princeton South Corporate Center in Ewing. This included an expansion by ERM (12,664 SF), new leases with LendLease (5,558 SF) and Corporation Services (2,560 SF), and a renewal by Celator (4,785 SF). Vision Real Estate Partners in late 2015 joined one of its repeat capital partners to spearhead the overall operations for the 268,000-square-
In early 2016, Vision Real Estate Partners retained Princeton Pike Corporate Center in Lawrenceville. This summer and fall, the firm arranged some 22,000 square feet in tenant transactions at the eight-building, 817,000-square-
Vision Real Estate Partners is well known for its deep roots and experience in the New Jersey/New York regional marketplace, and for its track record of identifying properties with great potential and transforming them into superior assetsthrough its fully vertically integrated operating platform including Acquisitions, Development, Construction, Property Management, Asset management, Finance and Legal capabilities.
