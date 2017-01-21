News By Tag
New Author Shares Insight Into Life and God
Carol Ann's career as a Psychiatric Nurse Clinician has taken her to places where she confronted the very depths of human mental and emotional distress: she often prayed inwardly for divine intervention to ease the patient's anguish. That experience has led her to include in her book short, meaningful prayers that anyone can use to seek God's help.
Carol, an accomplished pianist, has been an inspiration to the congregants of her church and never failed to entertain and lift the spirits of her audiences in assisted living institutions or in hospital beds. Her original compositions create a relaxed, soft and melodious mood and can be accessed on her website, JoyPsalms.
The author's aspiration is that anyone who journeys through her writing will be uplifted by the images and inspired by the poetry in her book.
A Kiss from God is available through eBookIt.com (https://www.ebookit.com/
Contact
Carol Ann Castagna
***@att.net
End
