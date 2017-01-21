 
Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


New Author Shares Insight Into Life and God

 
 
A Kiss from God by Carol Ann Castagna
A Kiss from God by Carol Ann Castagna
 
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The new book, A Kiss from God, authored by Carol Ann Castagna takes the reader through the seasons of her life with poetry that touches the heart. Having lived through a dismal marriage as well as the disappointment of being kept from pursuing her dream of becoming a missionary, the pen became her avenue of expression. One day her heart was touched by her daughter's remark when a cool breeze invaded her otherwise hot and humid room.  "It feels", she remarked, "just like a kiss from God." A giggle escaped her lips and her face brightened as though God had reached into her room to surround her with his refreshing presence. Taking a cue from that incident, Carol Ann resolved that through her published poetry and music, those who found themselves immersed in stifling circumstances, might experience the same refreshing breeze of love, acceptance and peace that can only be described as a gentle kiss from God.

Carol Ann's career as a Psychiatric Nurse Clinician has taken her to places where she confronted the very depths of human mental and emotional distress: she often prayed inwardly for divine intervention to ease the patient's anguish. That experience has led her to include in her book short, meaningful prayers that anyone can use to seek God's help.

Carol, an accomplished pianist, has been an inspiration to the congregants of her church and never failed to entertain and lift the spirits of her audiences in assisted living institutions or in hospital beds. Her original compositions create a relaxed, soft and melodious mood and can be accessed on her website, JoyPsalms.

The author's aspiration is that anyone who journeys through her writing will be uplifted by the images and inspired by the poetry in her book.

A Kiss from God is available through eBookIt.com (https://www.ebookit.com/tools/pd/Bo/eBookIt/booktitle-A-K...), Amazon.com, B&N.com, and other online sources.

Carol Ann Castagna
***@att.net
