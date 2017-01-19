News By Tag
Fintek Super Finishing on Show at Southern Manufacturing 2017
In March Fintek return to Southern Manufacturing on Stand W109, Hall 5, at Farnborough, with an extensive range of deburring, edge honing, fine grinding and polishing equipment.
"With an extensive range of deburring, edge honing, fine grinding and polishing equipment, combined with our extensive industry experience, we are able to work closely with engineers to achieve their design aims and commercial goals. We can give their components a surface finish, in minutes, sometimes seconds, that is repeatable high quality and impossible to achieve by hand. On just visual inspection the parts we finish look superior," explained Fintek MD Jonathan Dean.
Adding blisk finishing this year, means the company is able to work with larger, high value components as well as the very small or very thin metal parts. Fintek has noted there is an increasing demand for super finishing of components to be hard coated. Often, post coating, the Fintek process has proved particularly suited to highly polishing the coated surface while maintaining minimal stock removal.
As UK agent for the sales of Otec drag, disc and stream finishing machines the company is able to provide a complete service to manufacturers wanting to establish their own in-house finishing. Fintek's subcontract services use Otec so their expertise and knowledge is unmatched in the industry.
Hand deburring cross-drilled and back-faced holes is extremely difficult. Fintek are also the UK agent for Orbitool, from JW Done Corp, this is the only in-process tool that removes burrs from the intersection of holes. It also reduces cycle times while delivering consistent high quality results.
Jonathan Dean, Managing Director Tel. +44 (0)1706 82 5819
Fintek, Halter Inn Works, Holcombe Brook, Bury, Lancashire, BL0 9SA
Email: sales@fintek.co.uk Web: http://www.fintek.co.uk
Jonathan Dean
+44 (0)1706 825819
***@fintek.co.uk
