 
News By Tag
* Metal Surface Finishing
* Deburring
* Edge Rounding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bury
  Lancashire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Fintek Super Finishing on Show at Southern Manufacturing 2017

In March Fintek return to Southern Manufacturing on Stand W109, Hall 5, at Farnborough, with an extensive range of deburring, edge honing, fine grinding and polishing equipment.
 
 
To find the best super finishing process visit Fintek stand W109
To find the best super finishing process visit Fintek stand W109
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Metal Surface Finishing
* Deburring
* Edge Rounding

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Bury - Lancashire - England

BURY, England - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In March Fintek return to Southern Manufacturing on Stand W109, Hall 5, at Farnborough. It has been a busy time for the super surfacing finishing experts working with top motorsport teams to produce metal surface improvements that provide winning performance, expanding services to engineers in aerospace to include blisk finishing and playing a vital role in patient outcomes through superior surface finishes for medical implants.

"With an extensive range of deburring, edge honing, fine grinding and polishing equipment, combined with our extensive industry experience, we are able to work closely with engineers to achieve their design aims and commercial goals. We can give their components a surface finish, in minutes, sometimes seconds, that is repeatable high quality and impossible to achieve by hand. On just visual inspection the parts we finish look superior," explained Fintek MD Jonathan Dean.

Adding blisk finishing this year, means the company is able to work with larger, high value components as well as the very small or very thin metal parts. Fintek has noted there is an increasing demand for super finishing of components to be hard coated. Often, post coating, the Fintek process has proved particularly suited to highly polishing the coated surface while maintaining minimal stock removal.

As UK agent for the sales of Otec drag, disc and stream finishing machines the company is able to provide a complete service to manufacturers wanting to establish their own in-house finishing. Fintek's subcontract services use Otec so their expertise and knowledge is unmatched in the industry.

Hand deburring cross-drilled and back-faced holes is extremely difficult. Fintek are also the UK agent for Orbitool, from JW Done Corp, this is the only in-process tool that removes burrs from the intersection of holes. It also reduces cycle times while delivering consistent high quality results.


More Information
Jonathan Dean, Managing Director Tel. +44 (0)1706 82 5819
Fintek, Halter Inn Works, Holcombe Brook, Bury, Lancashire, BL0 9SA
Email: sales@fintek.co.uk Web: http://www.fintek.co.uk

Images at http://www.ainsmag.co.uk/client-news/fintek/super-finishi...

Contact
Jonathan Dean
+44 (0)1706 825819
***@fintek.co.uk
End
Source:Fintek
Email:***@fintek.co.uk
Tags:Metal Surface Finishing, Deburring, Edge Rounding
Industry:Engineering
Location:Bury - Lancashire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ainsworth Maguire News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share