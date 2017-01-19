News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Spring Garden Elementary Named Pennyslvania first Leader in Me Lighthouse School
Leadership and Life Skills Inspire Young Students to be 21st Century Leaders with The Leader in Me Process
Sean Covey, Education Practice Leader, Franklin Covey, said, "We are thrilled to recognize Spring Garden Elementary as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. Schools who achieve the Lighthouse Milestone are great examples of a strong leadership model, process, and of what it means to be a Leader in Me school. This school has experienced transformational results by implementing the principles and practices related to The Leader in Me. We are so pleased to celebrate the success they are experiencing."
Eric Smith, principal of Spring Garden Elementary said, "We are honored to become the first Leader in Me Lighthouse School in the state of Pennsylvania. Our greatest joy is seeing the success and growth of our students, both in academics and in leadership. We are very excited by reaching this great milestone on our journey, and we are excited to be the first of many Lighthouse schools to come both in Bethlehem and in the Lehigh Valley."
The Leader in Me is a whole-school transformation model—developed in partnership with educators—that empowers students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. The Leader in Me helps students learn how to become self-reliant, take initiative, plan ahead, set and track goals, do their homework, prioritize their time, manage their emotions, be considerate of others, express their viewpoint persuasively, resolve conflicts, find creative solutions, value differences, and live a balanced life. In short, The Leader in Me helps students develop the skills and self-confidence they need to lead their lives and succeed in school and beyond.
The Leader in Me Program was first introduced in 2011 to two elementary schools in Bethlehem. Led by local teacher-reported successes, school district enthusiasm, plus business and foundation support, our community is banded together to expand and endow The Leader in Me program into Valley elementary schools. In 2015, Leader Lehigh Valley was established and an innovative, pioneering leadership model was created that ensures success and sustainability of Program over the long term. This 2016-2017 school year, the Program will be in 33 schools in Allentown, Bangor, Bethlehem, Easton and Salisbury impacting 14,405 students and their families as well as 904 teachers.
The Lighthouse Milestone is a highly-regarded standard set by FranklinCovey that is attainable by every The Leader in Me school. The attainment of the Lighthouse Milestone represents a significant benchmark, and it is evidence that a high standard has been met by a school. Applying for the Lighthouse Milestone typically occurs three to five years after a school begins The Leader in Me.
Becoming a Lighthouse School is a recognition schools earn because they have produced outstanding results in school and student outcomes by implementing The Leader in Me with fidelity.
Bethlehem Area School District
The Bethlehem Area School District, in partnership with the home and community, is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment in which each student will attain the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to become a productive citizen and lifelong learner in our technologically demanding and culturally diverse society.
Mission of Leader Lehigh Valley
To bring programs to the classrooms in the Greater Lehigh Valley Region that create a culture of student empowerment, personal responsibility and accountability. These programs bring 21st Century leadership skills vital to developing responsibility, initiative; goal setting and time management; empathic listening and conflict resolution; teamwork, respect, and appreciating differences;
The Leader in Me
The Leader in Me is a whole-school transformation model and process—developed in partnership with educators, business leaders and communities—
Contact
Maggie Prorok
***@leaderlehighvalley.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse