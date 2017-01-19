News By Tag
Auto Mania Ushers in the 2017 Carlisle Events Season Schedule
A Packed Allentown Fairgrounds Hosted Thousands over Three Days
From the time the gates opened at noon on January 20 through final load out on Sunday, January 22, the Ag Hall complex was packed. Between the automotive and collectible items for sale and the neighboring farmer's market, everyone was treated, in one way or another, to a deal at every turn. From toy trains to vintage signs, classic cars, an Amish prayer buggy, traffic lights, emblems and more, Auto Mania offered the perfect cure for every ailing car guy (and gal) who was sick of the winter temps. For an event that doesn't officially have a car corral, even that feature was bustling. One vendor had such a great weekend that he flipped two cars Friday, then came back the next day with even more inventory.
Saturday was THE day for Auto Mania. Gone was the distraction of a presidential inauguration, the chance for any adverse weather and any real excuse as to why one would not attend the event. Given the full day of fun, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday drew guests from far and wide. New York, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other neighboring states were represented and not only was the main floor footprint hopping, the adjacent hall with body kits, classic cars for sale, shirts, banners and other automotive themed pieces and parts was too. Even the outside vending space was busy, with this year's footprint two, maybe even three times bigger than in years past. In fact, demand was such that every available space, indoors and out was spoken for.
Sunday helped wrap the weekend and guests that came had one final shot at deals within the swap meet and one last chance to connect with old friends before saying goodbye until "the next time."
Speaking of the next time, Carlisle Events' next offering comes in one month as staff travel to Lakeland, Florida for Winter Florida AutoFest. That event runs February 23-25 and hosts not only a swap meet and car corral, but a two-day collector car auction AND car show too. There's unique displays, Air & Coach Concours and more. The auction boasts Carlisle's exciting FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee as well as other great conveniences related to being part of a Carlisle Auction. A complete rundown of this event and others that follow it are available online via the Carlisle Events' web page; www.CarlisleEvents.com.
