I've Been Vetted (IBV), the World's First Auto- Renewable Background Check, Seeks to Reduce Negligent Hiring Costs
I've Been Vetted (IBV) was created by a Risk Manager who sought to reduce defense and settlement costs for businesses whose employees/contractors come in direct contact with the public.
Unlike current background checks requiring administrative personnel to review each report, IBV affords a pass/fail status in a custom designed secured portal. A full report is available for review as needed. The background checks are automated at six-month intervals; however, periods can be tailored by occupation or the needs of the organization.
The portal allows employers to review overall employee results or to screen results by occupation, region or status. In the event a full report is required; the report can be requested through the secured portal.
IBV does not take the place of a pre-employment background check but instead serves as a monitoring tool to; ensure employees/contractors maintain responsible conduct, to preserve the reputation of the company, to reduce defense and settlement costs associated with negligent hiring and to differentiate the company to consumers as the safest in their respective industry.
In addition, employers that utilize a mobile app that displays their employees' photo can utilize our logo on the profile photos of those employees or contractors who pass. The IBV logo alerts consumers of the company's commitment towards their safety.
"IBV's mission is to decrease crimes that occur when employees and contractors come in contact with the public. We also seek to increase company profits by preserving the reputation of the company while reducing defense and settlement costs (the current average settlement for negligent hiring cases exceeds $1,000,000 without regard to associated defense costs). Our ideal customers include service companies, caregivers, human resource recruiting firms and on demand industries, according to CEO Jo Lynn Clemens, CPCU, ARM."
Companies can register through the Contact Form on the website at www.ivebeenvetted.com.
I've Been Vetted(IBV) is currently offering a 50% discount on sign-up costs for the first 25 companies to register through the online Contact Form.
