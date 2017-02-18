Beyond The Script: Annual event empowers people to take their health into their own hands

Food Rx Health Summit | Feb 18, 2017

-- Celebrity chefs, celebrated doctors and knowledgeable fitness experts will come together for one power-packed day this February to share information and inspiration with members of the public around using food as medicine.This is living beyond the script! There's no magic bullet when it comes to good health, but good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle have a critical role to play in preventing and treating chronic disease such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity. That's the core message of this popular event, which takes place 8am - 5pm Saturday February 18, 2017, and the stellar line-up of presenters will share not only information about why to do it, but ideas and inspiration on how to do it!Key Speakers at the event include:: Healing With Mind Body Medicine: Treating Disease With Food: Living Foods For A Living Body: The Pleasure Trap: The Intersection Of Health And Food: The Pillars Of Health - Your Foundations For Lifelong Wellness: Using Food To Fight Pain: Transforming Your Life With Yoga: Accessing The Fountain Of Youth: Taking The DIE Out Of DIETBesides the presentations, several medical case studies and a panel discussion will be part of the day's events. It's an invigorating day, sure to inspire anyone who is getting started on a path to wellness."It's critical to the health and future of our nation that we expose the general public to these medical truths," says Health Summit host and founder of Montgomery Heart & Wellness, Dr. Baxter Montgomery. "That's why we host this summit each year. It's a powerful platform to introduce these ideas to people, give them tools to work with, and ultimately to empower them realize that their health is in their own hands."Anyone who is struggling with chronic disease, or who wants to lose weight and get in shape for the long-term will not want to miss this event. It will also appeal to anyone concerned about staying healthy as they age, or who is motivated to get off medications, looking for the freedom that comes with a life beyond the script.Complimentary lunch will be included.