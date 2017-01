The Expo Group's April Hurley Continues Service to EACA Board

Included as Exhibitor Appointed Contractors Association Announces 2017 Directors

Contact

Dana Freker Doody

***@theexpogroup.com Dana Freker Doody

End

-- April Hurley, Vice President of Strategic Sales at The Expo Group, has been named to the board of directors of the renewed Exhibitor Appointed Contractor Association. This is her second term in the general contractor director seat."April is a consummate industry professional who understands and values the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that is so important to the EACA mission," says Jim Wurm, Executive Director of the EACA.Hurley has been with The Expo Group more than 20 years working in sales, service, account management and operations in both general contracting and custom exhibit work for both association and corporate clients."I am looking forward to continuing my service on the EACA Board of Directors," Hurley says. "Communication and collaboration among all the stakeholders within an event are vital to improving the process for all. EACA helps make that happen."About EACAThe Exhibitor Appointed Contractors Association is the tradeshow industry association that is solely dedicated to "raising the level of service excellence on the show floor." The EACA represents and supports the interests of those exhibitor appointed contractors and other exhibit services organizations that service customers on the tradeshow floor. The association is currently comprised of more than 200 member companies representing more than 12,500 full time trade show professionals, and more than 50,000 part-time trade show workers. The association is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.About The Expo GroupThe Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com