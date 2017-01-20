News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Expo Group's April Hurley Continues Service to EACA Board
Included as Exhibitor Appointed Contractors Association Announces 2017 Directors
"April is a consummate industry professional who understands and values the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that is so important to the EACA mission," says Jim Wurm, Executive Director of the EACA.
Hurley has been with The Expo Group more than 20 years working in sales, service, account management and operations in both general contracting and custom exhibit work for both association and corporate clients.
"I am looking forward to continuing my service on the EACA Board of Directors," Hurley says. "Communication and collaboration among all the stakeholders within an event are vital to improving the process for all. EACA helps make that happen."
About EACA
The Exhibitor Appointed Contractors Association is the tradeshow industry association that is solely dedicated to "raising the level of service excellence on the show floor." The EACA represents and supports the interests of those exhibitor appointed contractors and other exhibit services organizations that service customers on the tradeshow floor. The association is currently comprised of more than 200 member companies representing more than 12,500 full time trade show professionals, and more than 50,000 part-time trade show workers. The association is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com
Contact
Dana Freker Doody
***@theexpogroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse