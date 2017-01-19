 
Exclusive way To Get a Professional Free Business Email

in this hot article you will gain a free best way that will help you improve your Business Marketing by having a free professional email.
 
 
KIEV, Ukraine - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A large number of novice bloggers in the field of blogging both on the Blogger platform or Wordpress, have blogs linked with a domain, But this is not enough to earn the trust of the search engines and visitors undecided on your blog content, behind every blog or a successful site is provided on many conditions, including: domain name or domain paid, Professional Business Email, renewed content on a daily basis and exclusive immovable from other sites in order to avoid the problems of property rights ... etc.

Owning an email unusual either Gmail or hotmail or yahoo as having no dedicated start sending your Contact@YourCompany.com, Dear noticed the difference between professional and normal email.

In this Release press, I loved that I join the owners of blogs new way to get a professional email with domain name of your site. Of course to get it must be available on the Domain, a paid domain name. If you are not have an available paid domain there is no need to follow this article.

Zoho Mail has launched a free service to its users to get email professionally in the name of the site "Business Email", the requirement to be available on the domain, whether on goddadi company or BlueHost to other hosting companies by registering on the Zoho Mail and provide them with your domain name, you get an email professionally with a storage capacity up to 5 GB, the number of e-mail addresses for your organization up to 25 e-mail address. Before that is to explain the method of registration in Zoho mail I would like to answer some common questions about the service offered by Zoho mail company.

Is it possible for a user to get more than one email address?

Yes, a user can have the best of multiple addresses via the creation of aliases for e-mail. You can add up to 25, a pseudonym for each user.

How do I get on the scale for my site? Or hosting my site?

You can get a domain name for your site through one of the companies providing Domains as goddadi and Google service ... for access to host distinctive you can refer to this article, which talks in detail about the best hosting sites to host your site or blog.

How to get an email using the domain of professional Jodadi Godaddy

The first step: Registration on Zoho mail

Login to the site through a link from the following link under After click on Sign Up For Free, link of the site from here : http://www.ihtiraf-web.com/2017/01/how-to-get-free-busine...

Step Two: activation domain

Activation domain varies depending on the company that is providing the service, in the explanation we'll use Godaddy, but if you are using another company Fa Once you have chosen her zoho mail will give you an explanation of the steps include activating the domain.all step then we will be doing is discernible values and CNAME that will appear with you as shown in the picture on the link below :http://www.ihtiraf-web.com/2017/01/how-to-get-free-business-email.html

and the introduction of her domain settings through the DNS settings.

Step Three: Add Users

You can in addition to add approximately 25 professional user name, and your name will start first and which will be recorded by the user who logged in to your name.

Then, you can create a private group and the organization's accounts to members of your company, you can finish these steps at a later time.

you can apply the steps one by one with this toturial video :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ub8ZHll2Rkg



also you can get free things from :

http://www.ihtiraf-web.com

