Intracoastal Bank Partners with ICBA to Promote Community Banking Month in April

Intracoastal Bank Partners with the Independent Community Bankers of America® to Promote Community Banking Month

Bruce Page, President & C.E.O.

Intracoastal Bank

Bruce Page, President & C.E.O.
Intracoastal Bank

-- Intracoastal Bank is pleased to be partnering with the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) during the month of April for ICBA Community Banking Month. The message that the ICBA and Intracoastal Bank are sending is:Consumers have the power to make change happen at the community level by aligning with their community bank and putting their money to work in the neighborhood that they call home."Your choice of bank is your vote on where your money goes. Is it reinvested back into your own community, or is it sent off to a banking hub in another state or halfway around the world?" said third-generation community banker Rebeca Romero Rainey, ICBA's chairman and chairman and CEO of Centinel Bank of Taos, N.M. "When you deposit funds in your community bank, that money is redistributed back into the community in the form of loans to residents and entrepreneurs."Intracoastal Bank has reinvested over 300 million in loans in the community since opening its doors in 2008 in the form of personal and business lending.From local farms to craftsmen to startups, banking locally with a community bank connects you to your community and your neighbors and gives everyone a stake in its financial success. Here are a few reasons why:Community banks and local communities have symbiotic relationships—one cannot thrive without the other.They know their customers and understand their financial needs, unlike larger institutions that take a transaction-based approach to banking.As small businesses themselves, community banks are an unequivocal resource for entrepreneurs looking to launch a local small business. A study from seven Federal Reserve Banks found that small businesses that apply for loans with community banks are the most successful and most satisfied. ICBA celebrates local entrepreneurship on the third Wednesday of every month with Go Local Wednesday, during which community bankers and consumers share stories about supporting local businesses via social media.Serving local communities is second nature to community banks, as reflected in ICBA's Community Bank Service Awards."Intracoastal is honored to serve the financial and lending needs of our community. We care about our customers and are dedicated to helping our local residents and counties thrive," said Bruce Page, President/CEO. "ICBA Community Banking Month gives us an opportunity to celebrate community banking here and in communities across the nation, and to spread the positive story of our industry and the communities we serve."Intracoastal Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution. Intracoastal Bank's Flagler County banking center is located at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. The Bank's Volusia County Banking Center is located at 2140 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117. The Bank serves the Northeast and East Central Florida area. The bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products tailored to meet the needs of consumers and businesses in the community with convenient access through 24-hour ATMs, internet and mobile banking. The bank is a state charted commercial bank, member FDIC.Corporate information and e-banking are available at www.intracoastalbank.net . They can be reached at 386-447-1662 ( tel:%28386%29% 20447-1662 ), or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/intracoastalbank.The Independent Community Bankers of America®, the nation's voice for more than 5,800 community banks of all sizes and charter types, is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education and high-quality products and services.