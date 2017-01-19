News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TRA Hires Grant Livingston As Regional Sales Consultant
Livingston's succession will be for David Egel in the Northeast Region
Livingston has more than 20 years of experience in the financial and insurance industry, specializing in retirement plans. Prior to joining TRA, Livingston worked as a Marketing Director for Paragon Alliance Group and held regional sales director positions with MassMutual, Transamerica and WisdomTree Asset Management.
"Grant's background in retirement plan consulting will enhance the service and support we're able to provide to our financial advisors and recordkeeping wholesalers in the region," said Mazzini. "We are thrilled to have him join our sales team."
"During my career, I have successfully partnered with financial advisors and recordkeeping wholesalers to help them navigate and make well informed decisions regarding the design and administration of their plan." said Livingston. "Joining TRA is a natural next step in my career."
Livingston graduated from Charter Oak College with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a minor in Economics. Livingston also acquired his Global Financial Steward (GFS®) designation, which is awarded to professionals who complete an approved course of instruction on LeaderMetrics®.
Livingston will be taking over for David Egel who is retiring at the end of February. Egel has had an impressive career spanning 40 plus years in the retirement plan industry. While at TRA, Egel focused on providing consulting to financial advisors and plan sponsors throughout New England. Much of Egel's career prior to joining TRA was spent as an recordkeeping wholesaler and national sales manager for several insurance and mutual fund companies. Egel is highly respected among his peers in the industry and will be missed. Egel is also an attorney, as well as a member of the Massachusetts and U.S. Supreme Court Bar Associations.
About The Retirement Advantage, Inc.:
The Retirement Advantage, Inc. (TRA) is a premier third party administrator that specializes in administration, consultation and compliance of retirement plans for privately held businesses nationwide. Currently TRA services more than 5,800 plan sponsors, 350,000 plan participants and has more than $5 billion in retirement assets under its administration. For additional information, please visit http://tra401k.com.
TRA's free mobile app is available for download from Apple's iTunes Store and the Google Play Store simply by searching for "The Retirement Advantage."
Contact
Matt Schoneman, President
The Retirement Advantage
***@tra401k.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse