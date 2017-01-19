News By Tag
Dan Saia contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Chief Innovation Officer and tech expert shares his story of living with ADHD
In an enlightening story titled, "The Good of ADHD," Dan writes on the good side of ADHD and how he uses his illness to his advantage.
Dan says, "Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder is a blessing and a challenge, but I wouldn't give it up for anything. From Michael Phelps to Steve Jobs, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and even Simone Biles. When given support and care we can accomplish anything. So, next time you meet someone with ADHD, remember, you may be meeting a future Olympian, major entertainer, or even tech mogul."
At 45, Dan enjoys life with his family, loves technology, cooking, and tinkering. He believes that although ADHD can be challenging, that it is also a gift when given the right support and understanding. Dan is Chief Innovation Officer of Positive Media Ventures, Director of Inspirational Digital Media, Owner of Aldan Global, and just an all around 'Jack of All Trades'. You can hear him once a month on 1280 WHVR, a local Hanover, PA AM radio station. When he's not busy with one of his entrepreneurial ventures you can find him spending time with his wife shopping or finding new restaurants to try. He may also be working on many different projects around the house, from fixing cars to remodeling the basement.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
