Leading Video Platform Dailymotion Enhances Data Center Interconnection with Ekinops

Popular European video site Dailymotion has pumped up its data transport capacity to keep up with rising demand. It installed 200 Gbps gear from Ekinops that can deliver up to 8 terabits per second.
 
 
PARIS, France - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Dailymotion, one of the leading international video hosting platforms, has boosted its capacity between important data centers with 200 Gbps (gigabits per second) fiber-optic transport equipment from Ekinops.

With more than 300 million monthly visitors watching some three billion videos, Dailymotion needed to interconnect the two Paris-area data centers with a high-capacity redundant link and also needed to upgrade that link in a short timeframe.

To meet these needs, Dailymotion turned to Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment for high-speed telecommunications networks and a specialist in cost-effective and rapid deployments.

Dailymotion selected Ekinops in late October 2016 and the new link went live in early December. Ekinops deployed its 200G muxponders, allowing up to 8 Tbps (terabits per second) transmission between the two locations. The new Ekinops equipment replaced 10 Gbps equipment that simply could no longer scale to meet Dailymotion's needs.

"To enhance the quality of service of our video platform, and to be prepared for future booming demand, we decided to drastically increase the interconnection capacity between our data centers," said Pierre-Yves Maunier, Network Architect at Dailymotion, which is part of Vivendi, the international media and content group. "Ekinops offered us an efficient and cost-effective 200G solution that is easy to use and extremely scalable."

"With this advanced Ekinops equipment, Dailymotion now has in place a very flexible and essentially future-proof network," said Jonathan Amir, VP of EMEA sales at Ekinops. "And when it does need additional capacity, extending that capacity will be a simple process. Dailymotion is definitely ready for future surges in video demand."

About Dailymotion
Dailymotion is the video platform with best player to watch and share the events and the ideas that keep the world surprising and diverse: sports competitions, music festivals, comedy skits, political debates, fashion shows, gaming live-streams… Upload videos to connect with a passionate audience anywhere, anytime. Dailymotion is part of Vivendi, the international media and content group. It attracts 300 million users who watch 3 billion videos on its player each month (Sitecatalyst, Jan 2015). For more information, please visit http://www.dailymotion.com  and press.dailymotion.com.

About Ekinops
Ekinops is a leading supplier of next generation optical transport equipment for telecommunications service providers. The Ekinops 360 addresses Metro, Regional, and Long-Haul applications with a single, highly-integrated platform. Ekinops is a market-leading innovator in 100G transport with a coherent line of products that truly optimizes optical networks and comes in 1RU, 2RU or 7RU chassis. The Ekinops 360 relies on the highly-programmable Ekinops T-Chip® (Transport-on-a-Chip) architecture that enables fast, flexible and cost-effective delivery of new services for high-speed, high-capacity transport. Using the Ekinops 360 carrier-grade system, operators can simply increase capacity of their networks – CWDM, DWDM, Ethernet, ESCON, Fibre Channel, SONET/SDH, and uncompressed video (HD-SDI, SD-SDI, ASI). Ekinops is headquartered in Lannion, France, and Ekinops Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is incorporated in the USA. For more information, visit http://www.ekinops.net

Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Source:Ekinops
Email:***@duxpr.com Email Verified
