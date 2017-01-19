 
Retool your business insurance plan with Above Board Chamber of Florida

Luncheon panel tackles "What Insurance Companies Don't Want You to Know"
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- For its next luncheon meeting, Above Board Chamber of Florida presents "What Insurance Companies Don't Want You to Know," from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Pelican Preserve, 10561 Veneto Drive in Fort Myers and Monday, Feb. 13 at Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail North. Reservations are required at AboveBoardChamber.com
Updated policy information for 2017 means business owners could miss out on savings and important coverages to protect their companies, staff and themselves. A panel of top experts will share industry secrets to help you protect your most important investment.

The Naples meeting will be emceed by Bob Harden of the Bob Harden Show and will feature a panel including Brian Glaeser of State Farm, Brian Chapman Jr. from State Insurance Agency and Christin Borowski Herrera of First Choice Insurance of Naples.

The Fort Myers meeting will be emceed by Steve McQuilkin, Storytelling Coach at The News-Press Media Group, and will feature a panel including Brain Chapman Jr. of State Insurance Agency, Ellen Fox from Fox Insurance Agency and BB & T - Oswald Tripp and Company's Scott Gregory.

Fort Myers lunch registration

Registration on or before Friday, Feb. 3 will be $25 for members, $28 for guests. After Feb. 3, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.

Naples lunch registration

Registration on or before Thursday, Feb. 9 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests. After Feb. 9, registration will be $28 for members, $35 for guests.

The Fort Myers meeting will be sponsored by Ande Grant at Noela Chocolate and Brian G. Chapman Jr. at State Insurance Agency.

The Naples meeting will be sponsored by Florice Hodges at Best Home Services and Denise Murphy at The Players Club & Spa.

Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 (tel:(239)%20910-7426).

Special thanks to our 2017 yearly sponsors: CONRIC PR & Marketing, Fuller On-Line Solutions, E. Sue Huff and Associates, Pulse Technology Solutions, LLC, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Your Walking Billboard, Charlie McDonald Photography, Lady in Pink Photography and Signarama North Fort Myers.

The Above Board Chamber of Florida is dedicated to bringing people of all faiths together within the community, in the workplace and amongst one another. Their mission is to supply members with the tools that will allow them to take every aspect of their lives Above Board. For more information on the event or on how to become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 or visitAboveBoardChamber.com.
