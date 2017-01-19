News By Tag
Paper Software Adds Touch Bar Support to Turner
Powerful contract drafting application for Mac now offers support for the Touch Bar on Apple's new MacBook Pro computers and will be showcased at Legaltech New York
Turner is a contract drafting application for Apple's industry-leading Mac computers. Turner offers automatic proofreading, AI-powered document importing, streamlined navigation tools, powerful search features, intuitive editing tools, and much more.
The Touch Bar for MacBook Pro offers a revolutionary way to work with the keyboard by giving users controls that change depending on what they do. When you use Turner to work with contracts, the Touch Bar can show controls for editing provisions, looking up defined terms, adding comments, and much more.
"The Touch Bar is an incredible tool for anyone who wants to use a computer to get work done quickly and efficiently,"
To learn more about Turner and get a free trial, visit papersoftware.com.
About Paper Software
Paper Software (papersoftware.com) was founded in 2010 when brothers Benjamin Whetsell, a lawyer, and Nathan Whetsell, a computer engineer, saw a need to streamline contract creation and analysis. The company has developed Turner for Mac and Contract Tools for Windows PCs, both powerful tools for creating and analyzing contracts.
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
