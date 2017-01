Paper Software Adds Touch Bar Support to Turner

Powerful contract drafting application for Mac now offers support for the Touch Bar on Apple's new MacBook Pro computers and will be showcased at Legaltech New York

-- Paper Software, developers of powerful applications for creating and analyzing contracts, today announces that Turner now supports the Touch Bar on Apple's new MacBook Pro computers. The company will showcase Turner's Touch Bar support – along with new features for Contract Tools, the company's Windows companion to Turner – at booth 1414 at Legaltech New York, January 31–February 2.Turner is a contract drafting application for Apple's industry-leading Mac computers. Turner offers automatic proofreading, AI-powered document importing, streamlined navigation tools, powerful search features, intuitive editing tools, and much more.The Touch Bar for MacBook Pro offers a revolutionary way to work with the keyboard by giving users controls that change depending on what they do. When you use Turner to work with contracts, the Touch Bar can show controls for editing provisions, looking up defined terms, adding comments, and much more."The Touch Bar is an incredible tool for anyone who wants to use a computer to get work done quickly and efficiently,"says Benjamin Whetsell, co-founder of Paper Software. "We're excited to enable people to use the Touch Bar to work with contracts, and we look forward to showing attendees at Legaltech how these latest features work and how they can be using these products for unrivaled power and efficiency for contract review."To learn more about Turner and get a free trial, visit papersoftware.com Paper Software ( papersoftware.com ) was founded in 2010 when brothers Benjamin Whetsell, a lawyer, and Nathan Whetsell, a computer engineer, saw a need to streamline contract creation and analysis. The company has developed Turner for Mac and Contract Tools for Windows PCs, both powerful tools for creating and analyzing contracts.