News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
One Company Teaches Us Why Better Team Building Is Exactly What America Needs To Become More Unified
The AdVenture Games Company Teaches "Real" Team Building and Tells Us Why Americans Need It Now More Than Ever To Help Heal And Unify A Divided Nation!
That's why recently Chad Michael, the CEO of AdVenture Games and motivational speaker said "he wants to make it his goal now more than ever to continue to help teach important team building skills to companies and the Americans who work for them." He hopes that if he can give them the skills that are needed to work better together for one common goal in the workplace that the people will take those same skills they've learned and use them in their own lives to work together and be unified to make our country stronger.
How many of us struggle with getting along with co-workers? It's not easy. You fill an office with all types of people with different, views, religions, backgrounds and strong opinions and it only takes a few minutes of conversation at the water cooler before things can get quickly heated.
AdVenture Games prides itself on bringing teams together, showing them how to work smarter together to better to not only better their company, but also to better themselves.
The team building company makes it their mission to create a set of games that are not only fun to play but ones that make sure that the employees are truly learning and gaining the skills that they needed. At the end of each game they offer a debrief that highlights all the things the teams did well and where they lacked or showed weakness in the activity. This is to help them recognize what they need to work on. AdVenture Games also helps create goals to work on as a team and individually to become not only better people in the office but also in life. The games teach those better communication skills, trust and effective ways to overcome real conflict. These are all skills that we need to implement in our society today.
Here are just a few of the popular games the company uses to teach the lifelong skills and techniques so many companies and individuals need:
SpyGame: Your meeting will be abruptly interrupted by a team of FBI Agents. They reveal that a "situation" has occurred, and a high stakes mission training session begins to address it. What follows is an action-packed game of espionage that will test—and build—participants' skills at strategizing, team-building, and thinking on their feet, as they race against the clock to rescue a hostage and take down a notorious crime syndicate.
AprentRace: This game is where The Apprentice meets Shark Tank in a fast-paced game that asks participants to think creatively, cooperatively, and on their feet. Teams race against the clock to complete a series of "appointments"
Office Escape Room: Your team thinks they are signed up for a one-hour motivational seminar in a conference room. What they don't realize is once they enter the room, they will be locked inside and given 60 minutes to develop a plan, uncover solutions and get out. Office Escape is a thrilling mental game of discovery that will test and build participants' skills at communication, leadership, problem-solving, and thinking outside the box as they race against the clock to escape the office.
The company offers several more games that can be customized to fit your team's need. AdVenture Games plays hundreds of games a year throughout the U.S. for companies large and small. Some of their top clients playing the games are Reebok, Tiffany & Co., Google, Facebook, Cigna, Dell, Coca-Cola and so many more.
Creative team building is quickly becoming the hot new trend for businesses in helping to motivate and unify their employees, especially their millennials who think and learn a little differently than employees of the past.
If you are interested in learning more or playing one of the games or setting up an interview please visit www.adventuregamesinc.com or contact our media rep below.
Media Contact
Cathy Cardenas
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse