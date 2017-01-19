 
Industry News





It's Official-People On Yelp Love Wag Atlanta

Wag Atlanta, a family owned pet resort offering pet boarding and dog day care, was recognized with the 2016 "People Love Us On Yelp" award.
 
 
People on Yelp Love Wag Atlanta
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Known for their excellent customer service for pets and their parents, Wag Atlanta consistently receives 5 star ratings on Yelp and other sites.  Guests loves their convenient location and hours and know their dog will be well cared for and have a great time in this pup paradise.

Wag Atlanta offers overnight guests standard den boarding, as well as uniquely themed luxury suites.  Doggie Day Care and special services are also offered at this popular pet resort.  Air travelers will love that they are open 24/7, located just minutes from the Atlanta airport, and offer parking discounts with their affiliate, Park'N Ticket.

The resort owners truly appreciate their customers, "We are so grateful for the wonderful feedback we have received for doing what we truly love.  Thank you to all of our loyal guests and our dedicated team members!"

Yelp awards business two times a year with the "People Love Us on Yelp" accolade. This award is based on high quality reviews, photos, and easily accessible information to the consumer.

For more information about Wag Atlanta, visit www.wagatlanta.com or call 404-762-5050.  Wag Atlanta is located at 3872 College St. in College Park, GA.

