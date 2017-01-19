News By Tag
It's Official-People On Yelp Love Wag Atlanta
Wag Atlanta, a family owned pet resort offering pet boarding and dog day care, was recognized with the 2016 "People Love Us On Yelp" award.
Wag Atlanta offers overnight guests standard den boarding, as well as uniquely themed luxury suites. Doggie Day Care and special services are also offered at this popular pet resort. Air travelers will love that they are open 24/7, located just minutes from the Atlanta airport, and offer parking discounts with their affiliate, Park'N Ticket.
The resort owners truly appreciate their customers, "We are so grateful for the wonderful feedback we have received for doing what we truly love. Thank you to all of our loyal guests and our dedicated team members!"
Yelp awards business two times a year with the "People Love Us on Yelp" accolade. This award is based on high quality reviews, photos, and easily accessible information to the consumer.
For more information about Wag Atlanta, visit www.wagatlanta.com or call 404-762-5050. Wag Atlanta is located at 3872 College St. in College Park, GA.
Jodi Nicholson
***@wagatlanta.com
