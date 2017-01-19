 
Industry News





How to Improve Your Chances of Being Approved for a Mortgage

 
 
MARATHON, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Brenda Alexander, Broker/Associate at Remax and owner of KeysIslandSales.com in Marathon Florida,"The first step to take is to examine your own finances. To know what to expect in terms of your monthly obligation, it should be approximately one-fourth of your monthly income. In other words, about 25 percent of your take home pay.

This will give you a rough estimate about what a lender will approve you for a home loan. But before you apply for a mortgage, you should do a few things to improve your chances of being approved.

Here's some helpful advice for how to improve your chances of being approved for a home loan:

● Reduce your debt obligations. Your DTI or debt-to-income ratio is a very important factor to lenders. Focus on reducing the amount you owe to improve your debt-to-income ratio. Below 35 percent is preferred by mortgage lenders. So, you should not have monthly obligations higher than 35 percent of your take home pay.

● Don't open new lines of credit. Although it's tempting to save money on purchases and earn points, opening new lines of credit will seriously impact your credit score and your debt-to-income ratio, as well. The more open lines of credit you have, the less likely you will be approved for a home loan.

● Clean up your three credit files. There are three credit reporting bureaus and you need to know what's in all three files. The good news is, you can obtain all three credit reports once per year for free. Just go to Annual Credit Report.com and order your credit files. Then, dispute inaccuracies by snail mail to improve your credit scores.

● Save money. You not only need to save a down payment, but also, money for inspections, moving, closing costs, and miscellaneous expenses. Put this money in a savings account or money market and do not touch it.

● Do not change employers or careers. Your employment history is a big deal to lenders and will help determine your ability to be approved for a mortgage. So, don't change employers or careers until after you close.

Lastly, be sure to shop among lenders, comparing rates, terms, and more factors. It's good to consult a mortgage broker to learn about your choices.

For help relocating and finding Middle Keys Real Estate, please see Brenda's website at http://www.keysislandsales.com

