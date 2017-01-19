Workers Credit Union Pledges $250,000 to Heywood Healthcare Capital Campaign

Contact

Heywood Healthcare

***@heywood.org Heywood Healthcare

End

-- Workers Credit Union has pledged $250,000 to the Heywood Healthcare 'Fulfilling Our Promise' Capital Campaign. The gift will be split among the three initiatives of the campaign.The 'Fulfilling Our Promise' Capital Campaign is a ¬community-responsive, multi-pronged fundraising initiative, designed to ensure that our communities' healthcare needs will be met now and in the future. This campaign focuses on three major capital projects, the construction of a new Emergency Department and outpatient Medical Office Building at Athol Hospital; the expansion and modernization of the Heywood Hospital Surgical Pavilion and the development of a new Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Facility, the Quabbin Retreat."We are honored by the support we have received for the Fulfilling Our Promise Campaign from local businesses, residents and our partners in the legislature,"stated Dawn Casavant, Heywood Healthcare's Vice President for External Affairs and Chief Philanthropy Officer. "Our three Capital Projects - the Quabbin Retreat, the Athol Emergency Department and Medical Office Building, and the Heywood Surgical Pavilion, will help to addresses some of the most essential community health needs of our region. These strategic investments will strengthen service delivery to our patients and provide greater access to those in our region.""Thanks to our Charitable Giveback program, we are able to support important community initiatives like this," said Doug Petersen, president and CEO of Workers Credit Union. "We are really excited about these projects, because they will play a pivotal role in providing needed critical healthcare services to the region."For more information on the Fulfilling Our Promise Campaign, please contact Dawn Casavant at (978) 630-6431 or dawn.casavant@heywood.org.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and upcoming in 2017, The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.