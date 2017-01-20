News By Tag
Authentic French gastronomy just a click away following Gourming launch
Gourming is a trade-only web portal for the restaurant, hospitality, catering and food distribution industries, enabling them to source a vast range of authentic French cuisine directly from the producer, including artisan products and regional specialities.
Gourming is focused on showcasing small to medium sized food businesses, particularly those just setting out on their export journey, so many of the products listed have not been available in the UK before now.
The products have been handpicked with the assistance of Gourming's partner 'Meilleurs Ouvriers de France', a competition that recognises and celebrates the best artisan craftsmen and women in France. Their selections and recommendations have helped to create a one-stop solution devised to meet the needs of trade customers in food related industries around the world.
Launched in Paris on 18th January, the site currently boasts over 5,000 listed items, with around 250 French producers already on board and a goal to double this figure before the end of the year. Each producer listed has completed a rigorous selection process, including meeting traceability audit standards, ensuring that only the highest quality products and services are offered.
Gourming has been developed by the Le Duff Group, a world leader in the Café Bakery sector, with a presence in 90 countries across five continents.
Founder and President of the Le Duff Group, Louis le Duff, said, "Gourming provides a simple way to connect French producers with chefs, restaurateurs and other members of the food and catering industry around the globe. Over three quarters of France's small and medium sized food businesses barely export at present, if at all, so Gourming provides a way of unlocking their potential in order to provide exceptional produce for catering and food industry professionals worldwide. As such, we see Gourming as the community of good food and French gastronomic culture."
Gourming is now available to the food trade in the UK and 25 other European countries, with plans to launch the site in North America and Asia next year. For further information or to register, visit www.Gourming.com.
