The 74th Annual Employee Compensation & Salary Surveys Reports of Canada

Every year COIRI publishes large-scale wage, employee compensation surveys and benefits surveys in Canada. We also publish an annual survey of hourly paid employee data in Ontario and salaried employee data in Ontario each year.
 
 
TORONTO - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- COIRI, an Ontario based compensations publications company has published its 74th Annual Survey of Hourly-Paid Employees in Ontario and the Annual Survey of Salaried Employees in Ontario. The reports are a detailed compilation of employee compensation surveys, salary surveys, and benefits surveys of Ontario, Canada.

Since the establishment of COIRI in 1943 in Canada, it specializes in employee compensation data of Canada and data of other employment related issues. It is the first organization in Canada to compile and publish exclusive statistical employee compensation, benefits and salary surveys reports of Ontario, Canada.

The 74th annual reports are compiled from the compensation data of Canada collected between September 1 and November 1, 2016. The reports include information pertaining to about 200 job classifications, some of which are hard-to-find positions whose data is not available in any other publication.

The salary surveys reports for Canada by COIRI are classified by the number of organizations reporting, the number of employees in the job, the weighted average of pay, and the 10th, 25th, 50th, 75th and 90th percentiles. The reports also includes the average starting rates and routine rates of hourly paid employees.

The different reports published by COIRI in 2017 include:

   •The Annual Survey of Hourly-Paid Employees. It provides comprehensive coverage of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled hourly-paid positions; from assemblers to team leaders, from millwrights to warehouse workers, including both production and non-production job classifications, and apprentice positions.

   •The Annual Survey of Salaried Employees in Ontario, Canada. It provides extensive coverage of approximately 100 salaried positions including clerical, administrative, professional, supervisory, and managerial jobs; from customer service to accounting, from human resources to procurement, as well as many other sought after positions.

   •The Management and Executive Compensation Surveys of Canada. This supplement covers the upper-level positions most often requested. It is an excellent complement to the salary survey covering 18 popular managerial, directorial, and executive level positions.

The annual reports generated by COIRI are considered to be the most authoritative publications of their kind and are acknowledged as the benchmarks for wages, salary, benefits and compensation data of Canada. Being in their seventy fourth year, the organization still provides a unique mandate to the managements of both - start-ups and large scale industries.

The client list of this employee compensation and benefits surveys conducting publications of Canada is huge. Their loyal clientele includes Levi's, General Electric (GE), Magna, Eaton, Walker Industries, BDI, Parker, and B & W and many more.

To be amongst the first ones to get these exclusive and extensive employee salary and compensation surveys reports of 2017,

you can visit their website http://coiri.com/ and buy it at a nominal price.

