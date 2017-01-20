News By Tag
Indie Dramatic Web Series "Here We Wait" Now Has 10 Binge-Worthy Episodes Streamin
Series creators continue captivating audiences with critically-acclaimed afterlife themed web series as their first short film is accepted into the Garden State Film Festival
The web series takes place in a restaurant referred to as Here, which serves as a vital link to There or Somewhere and addresses how life and the after life might intersect when your proverbial number is pulled. The indie web series has already garnered the support of critics, including:
"Think of the series like Lost," said Nick Mangione of Geek.com. "Only without the confusing leaps forward and backward in time. And you already know the show takes place in purgatory."
"Audiences will be captivated by the storylines and focus on each core character, who all hail from different time periods, as they work in the restaurant helping those who have passed get to their final destination,"
Rod Faulkner of The7thMatrix.com writes: "Unlike dense impenetrable sci-fi dramas that explore similar themes like Lost, The OA, and The Leftovers, Here We Wait is refreshingly straightforward and accessible. There is no byzantine mythology to navigate, no murky plot twists and red herrings introduced in an attempt to seem pretentiously profound."
Here We Wait was co-created, written, and produced by Olivia Baptista, a New Jersey native now living in Los Angeles, who is a rising triple threat talent who also co-stars in the web series. Baptista, a self-proclaimed nerd, wrote the majority of the series by tapping into her own interest in the afterlife, purgatory, and all things out of the ordinary. She and her creative partners (Diane Chen and Amber H.H. Porter) are determined to bring high concept, compelling creative ideas to life on low budgets, thus the birth of Here We Wait. Episodes of Here We Wait premiere every Tuesday at 7pm ET at http://herewewait.com until all 20 are released.
Another Multihyphenate Productions project, their debut short film entitled Waking Up, was recently accepted into the 15th Annual Garden State Film Festival in Atlantic City, NJ this spring. The film is a comedy about three strangers who accidentally get high at a friend's wake and are determined to live out the deceased's "dying wishes."
About Multihyphenate Productions
Multihyphenate Productions is a film production company founded by three female Dartmouth graduates (Class of 2012), dedicated to increasing the presence of women in film, POC filmmaking, and the "multihyphenate"
