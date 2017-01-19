News By Tag
Learn Spanish in Spain: No Immersion, No Way to dominate the Spanish Language
What will you find if you take Spanish lessons in Spain? What are the benefits?
Learning a language is one of the most beneficial processes we can go through in life. Some of the benefits are: better jobs prospects, travel and leisure opportunities, improving our first language, getting a better understanding of the world and experiencing new cultures. Yes, these are some of the many things we can get through learning a second language but a clue to really achieving this, is cultural immersion, have you thought about this as a part of your learning process?
Learning a second language, and in this case, Spanish, near your home, with a non-native teacher and with no chance of practicing authentic, colloquial terms, will teach you something but won't make you wise to the various cultural references. Be brave and go for it! Learning Spanish is beautiful, but it is even more beautiful in the country where this Romance Language has evolved until today.
What could the difference be between immersing yourself in a culture and staying within your comfort zone?
Imagine living in Manchester (for example) and learning Spanish. For sure (and it also depends on the quality of teaching and the students skills), you will learn Spanish but, it is real Spanish?
After your class, you will end up in a pub, dropping by the supermarket to stock your fridge up or maybe just going home. This is obviously not what you are expected to do. Instead, by living in Spain, that pub, that supermarket or even that stroll around the streets become total immersion full of cultural references that you will have to face.
The vast majority of Spaniards are extrovert by nature, so, you better come over here and make the most of this resource. A good conversation in a café or even just shopping in the market are some of the daily activities that will help to get what you need to be a good Spanish speaker.
What is very important is the continuous exposure to a new culture and a new language. Taking second language classes in the country of your mother tongue, can be useful to pass exams, have a certain level of conversation with native-speakers etc but, let's be honest, you think you know a language and then, you visit the country and find out that many of the uses of the language you are going to deal with are unknown to you and most of the times not yet registered.
1. The learning process is faster than anywhere else: as we said before, being constantly exposed makes it quicker and the effort you have to invest is substantially less.
2. It's much more fun: learning Spanish in the country of origin will allow you to enjoy doing different activities after class, such as cultural visits, making new friends or even performing daily tasks.
3. It's effective: popular uses of the languages' do's and don'ts in the new culture, how to communicate depending on the context you are in etc,
4. More jobs prospects: today companies are looking for candidates that have learnt Spanish in Spain, since they know that this is the way to dominate the language.
5. It is a growing experience: this decision will for sure expand your horizons. Once the students return to their countries, they have a better knowledge not only of the language, but of international culture, politics, economics etc and a better understanding of the world.
6. It's a rewarding experience: this is stepping outside your comfort zone. It will for sure be very satisfying and boost your self-esteem. The world is your oyster!
So, if you really want to take classes of Spanish in Spain, learn the language while reaching a good level and you are not convinced yet, pack your bags and you'll be very welcome in this cosy sunny country, where the joy of living is translated into the rich and varied gastronomy, their popular celebrations, the "street-living"
