News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Collinson Group selects Sherlock Communications to build brand awareness in Brazil
International and Brazilian PR agency will deliver a robust PR programme in collaboration with global content teams
Collinson Group, which specialises in influencing customer behaviour, driving revenues and adding value in loyalty, lifestyle, insurance and assistance, operates out of 26 locations worldwide, servicing over 800 clients in 170 countries. The group has chosen Sherlock Communications to raise brand awareness of the company as an industry leader in Brazil, and raise understanding of its unique products, services, insights and work in the region.
"Sherlock Communications have an intricate understanding of both the Brazilian market and national, business and trade media, and will be able to help us as we grow our brand in the region," said Danilo Vasconcelos, Collinson Group's General Manager, Brazil. "We look forward to working together and benefiting from their knowledge."
Sherlock Communications, a specialist international and Brazilian agency with bases in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and London, will work to share the group's proprietary insights and deep understanding of consumer behaviour to connect with the media. The focus will be on a robust thought-leadership strategy, utilising global research and including corporate profile campaigns.
"Collinson Group are already an incredibly successful international company, but now is certainly the right time to further build their brand in Brazil and let key decision-makers understand their impressive offer. The nascent loyalty market is growing rapidly in the country and both consumers and businesses are undoubtedly in need of the innovation that Collinson Group can offer," said Alasdair Townsend, co-founder of Sherlock Communications. "We know the market well and have every confidence that Collinson Group will be able to successfully leverage its international insight and expertise to build its brand in Brazil."
ENDS
Media Contacts:
contact@sherlockcomms.com (mailto:alasdair@
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Sherlock Communications
Sherlock Communications (www.sherlockcomms.com) is a specialist international and Brazilian PR and communications agency, with operating bases in London, São Paulo & Rio de Janeiro.
Contact
Sherlock Communications
***@sherlockcomms.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse