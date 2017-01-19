 
You Bid, Rescued Horses Win! Fundraiser

Save the Horses will launch its first online auction fundraiser on February 3rd
 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Save the Horses will launch its first Online Auction called "You Bid, Rescued Horses Win!" on February 3, 2017 at 8AM and ends on February 10 at 10PM.   The auction is a fundraiser designed to raise money for feed and medical care of the 130 rescued horses and other animals that they care for.

"Our goal is to rehabilitate and rehome horses that are rescued from abuse, starvation and neglect situations. However, the majority of animals that we recover cannot be adopted.  Some of them are seniors, others have medical conditions and others have behavioral issues which sometimes does not make them ideal adoption candidates.  As a result, they live out their lives on our farm or at foster locations.  Taking care of these animals is very expensive.  We are a no kill shelter that does not receive any federal or state funds to operate so we have to turn to the kindness of the public for donations to meet our $10,000 per month operating expenses." Says Cheryl Flanagan the Rescue's Director.

It's All About Raising Money For the Horses

Save the Horses, a non-profit 501(c)(3) rescue farm (Horse Rescue Relief & Retirement Fund) has collected new and nearly new items donated from generous supporters which they will auction and use the funds to buy feed, hay, supplements, farrier, dentist care and medical supplies for the animals.

"We have a great collection of items.  There is something for everyone.  The auction catalog includes clothes, books, artwork, home décor, equestrian tack and accessories and even some sports memorabilia and a couple of trips to exotic destinations.  We are especially excited about a Super Bowl bound, Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) hand-signed photograph that is a part of our collection." Says Cella Nelson, the Auction Chair.

To participate in the auction, please click here (https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/sth-march20...) or follow the url below.  The bidding begins on February 3rd at 8AM and ends on February 10 at 10PM EST.

Save the Horses Auction URL:
https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/sth-march2017-1239

About Save the Horses

Save the Horses (Horse Rescue Relief and Retirement Fund, Inc.) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, founded in 1998 and based in Cumming, Georgia. Its mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home horses that are unwanted, neglected, abused, abandoned or at risk of going to slaughter.   If the horse can be rehabilitated and adopted, Save the Horses will find a loving home for them. If suitable homes cannot be found, Save the Horses has committed itself to allowing the horse or other animal to live out their lives in a safe, stress-free environment at the rescue or in a foster home.

Save the Horses is also committed to educating the public on the overall care of horses and awareness of the plight of homeless horses.  Last year alone they have rescued and re-homed more than 150 horses. Save the Horses is a 100% volunteer-run organization and is home to nearly 130 horses and other animals that reside on their 110-acre farm or in a network of local foster homes that accommodate additional horses that are available for adoption.

Save the Horses (Horse Rescue Relief And Retirement Fund, Inc.)
The Horse Rescue, Relief & Retirement Fund is a 501(c)(3) and all donations are tax deductible.
TAX ID: 58-2479748    1768 Newt Green Road, Cumming, GA 30028 ~ Tel: 770.886.5419
For more information about Save the Horses, visit their website www.savethehorses.org.

