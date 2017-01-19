Gaur Siddhartham world class modern day amenities

gaur siddhartham 5

-- Being one of the most sought after real estate companies in the national capital region, Gaursons India Limited are coming up with this top notch quality residential project in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. With apartments available in 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK apartments Gaur Siddhartham will be guaranteeing a friendly neighborhood and peaceful living in the city itself.Furthermore, Gaur Siddhartham will also incorporate luxurious services such as a swimming pool for adults and kids, a well-equipped gymnasium with professional trainers, public parking, kid's play area, a common hall, a banquet hall for parties, play schools, shopping complexes and convenient stores, and a lavish clubhouse with reading room, cafes, spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, billiards and other facilities. As its location is right next to Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, it will be easily accessible from all the prominent places in Noida. Alongside this, schools, hospitals, collegs and IT Parks are situated close to this project making it the perfect place for families and working professionals. Book your dream house now!Moreover, Gaur Siddhartham will be adorned with state-of-the-art world class modern day amenities for its residents. These include 24x7 water supply with RO units in each apartment and electricity supply with 100% power backup, high speed elevators, Wi-Fi connection and the like. Safety measures ensured within the complex encompass earthquake resistant structures, firefighting facilities in each floor and stringent security personnel with CCTV surveillance and intercom facilities deployed round the clock.The location of this housing project is amidst large tracts of greenery which is further nurtured with landscaped parks, flower gardens and water bodies by the thoughtful developers. Spread across a massive 12.5 acres of land, the well-designed township Gaur Siddhartham will be having proper usage of open spaces with ample amount of ventilation and natural light in the apartments as well. Additionally, Vaastu-Shastra principles are complied with in the construction of this project, a practice religiously followed by Gaursons in all their constructions.Visit