News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gaur Siddhartham world class modern day amenities
Furthermore, Gaur Siddhartham will also incorporate luxurious services such as a swimming pool for adults and kids, a well-equipped gymnasium with professional trainers, public parking, kid's play area, a common hall, a banquet hall for parties, play schools, shopping complexes and convenient stores, and a lavish clubhouse with reading room, cafes, spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, billiards and other facilities. As its location is right next to Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, it will be easily accessible from all the prominent places in Noida. Alongside this, schools, hospitals, collegs and IT Parks are situated close to this project making it the perfect place for families and working professionals. Book your dream house now!
Moreover, Gaur Siddhartham will be adorned with state-of-the-
The location of this housing project is amidst large tracts of greenery which is further nurtured with landscaped parks, flower gardens and water bodies by the thoughtful developers. Spread across a massive 12.5 acres of land, the well-designed township Gaur Siddhartham will be having proper usage of open spaces with ample amount of ventilation and natural light in the apartments as well. Additionally, Vaastu-Shastra principles are complied with in the construction of this project, a practice religiously followed by Gaursons in all their constructions.
Visit
http://www.gaurcity2.in/
Contact
Amit Sharma
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse