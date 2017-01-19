 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Entrepreneurship
* The American Dream
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Tips for Keeping the American Dream Alive Revealed on The Moment Masters Show Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a The Small Biz Whisperer is joined by author Gary Sirak to discuss the American Dream
 
 
Moment Masters Show
Moment Masters Show
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Small Business
Entrepreneurship
The American Dream

Industry:
Business

Location:
New Jersey - US

Subject:
Features

Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (http://momentmasters.podbean.com/) recently released episode 18 titled, "The American Dream Dead or Alive with Author Gary Sirak," which covers the ideas and beliefs that lead Sirak to write his book on the American Dream. The show's award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a The Small Biz Whisperer interviews Gary Sirak, author of "The American Dream Revisited: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Results." Sirak is also the CEO of Sirak Financial Services in Canton, Ohio. The podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play, Sticher and Podbean.

This episode focuses on whether the American Dream is a myth and empty promise of greatness, or if it is actually obtainable. Sirak shares how his book was inspired by a serendipitous conversation overheard at a coffee shop and he provides insight into what it takes to keep the American Dream alive and attainable, including:

·      Money isn't the goal

·      Hard work pays off

·      Tenacity is key

·      Good mentors go a long way

"There are a lot of ways the American Dream is happening every day," says Sirak. "But sometimes the dreams are too unrealistic and people have to refocus on something that's a little more probable."

To listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topic on, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Thomas in-person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day networking conference. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://momentmasters.podbean.com/.

Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
SMB Strategic Media LLC
***@pradviser.net
End
Source:
Email:***@pradviser.net Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Entrepreneurship, The American Dream
Industry:Business
Location:New Jersey - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMB STRATEGIC MEDIA LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share