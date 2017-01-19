News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tips for Keeping the American Dream Alive Revealed on The Moment Masters Show Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a The Small Biz Whisperer is joined by author Gary Sirak to discuss the American Dream
This episode focuses on whether the American Dream is a myth and empty promise of greatness, or if it is actually obtainable. Sirak shares how his book was inspired by a serendipitous conversation overheard at a coffee shop and he provides insight into what it takes to keep the American Dream alive and attainable, including:
· Money isn't the goal
· Hard work pays off
· Tenacity is key
· Good mentors go a long way
"There are a lot of ways the American Dream is happening every day," says Sirak. "But sometimes the dreams are too unrealistic and people have to refocus on something that's a little more probable."
To listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topic on, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Thomas in-person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day networking conference. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://momentmasters.podbean.com/
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
SMB Strategic Media LLC
***@pradviser.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse